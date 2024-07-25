Wil Wheaton is known to countless fans as Wesley Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Prodigy), but his voice is also familiar to gamers who loved Fallout: New Vegas, the 2010 entry in Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic video game series, which, technically, exists in the same canon as the smash-hit Amazon show.

In the 2010 game, Wheaton provided the voice of various robots known as “Robobrains,” which players encounter roaming around in the 2281 version of the Mojave Wasteland. So because Season 2 of Fallout is apparently set in New Vegas, what are the chances that Wheaton could return to voice one of the bots? The short answer? Wheaton is waiting for the phone call but doesn’t expect it’s going to happen — yet.

“I haven’t been asked about anything for Season 2,” Wheaton tells Inverse. “Look, if they ask me to voice Robobrains, if they get to New Vegas, I will say yes so fast you'll be able to see the Redshift. But I think it's very unlikely. I love that show.”

Speaking to Inverse about his return to the Star Trek canon in Prodigy Season 2, Wheaton also took time to praise his co-star, Ella Purnell — who voices Gwyn in Prodigy — but, of course, stars as Lucy in Fallout.

“I am disappointed that Ella didn't get recognized for her contributions in the Emmy nominations [for Fallout], but I loved it,” he says.

Wil Wheaton interviews Ella Purnell at Brett Gray on the Star Trek aftershow, The Ready Room in 2023.

Fallout Season 2 will indeed get to the New Vegas setting, however, because the series is set in 2296, exactly fifteen years after the New Vegas game, it’s possible the continuity of the series simply won’t allow for the Robobrains to exist.

And yet, because Fallout the series does honor the continuity of the games, this means that Wheaton’s Robobrains exists in the backstory of the show by default. So in a sense, this crossover already exists, it’s just a matter of whether or not Wil Wheaton will be brought back into the fold. Then again, there’s a chance he already has. Wheaton kept his return as Wesley Crusher in Prodigy a secret for nearly three years, meaning, that if we was back as Robobrains in Season of Fallout, we wouldn't really know it until it actually happened.

Fallout streams on Prime Video. Star Trek: Prodigy streams on Netflix.