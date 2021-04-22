What happened to Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame? Audiences know the answer — or at least we think we do — but the denizens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are completely in the dark. (We learned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1 that some conspiracy theorists believe Captain America is hiding on the moon). So will the Season 1 finale give us closure by bringing back Chris Evans for a final goodbye? Here’s how it could happen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has, for the most part, avoided revealing anything specific about Steve Rogers’ post-Endgame fate. The characters have conducted themselves in a way that suggests the character passed away in the months between the conclusion of that film and the beginning of Falcon, but neither Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) nor Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has actually confirmed that yet.

So, with only one episode left to go before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up, it’s our last chance to ask the question that Marvel fans have been wondering ever since the series premiered in March...

Will Steve Rogers show up in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale?

There have been rumors for months that Chris Evans would be reprising the role of Steve Rogers for a cameo appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As of now, those rumors remain unfounded and Evans himself recently suggested that he wouldn’t be playing the character again any time in the near future.

That being said, Marvel does have a track record of keeping some of its biggest secrets from leaking early online. And, to be fair, it would make sense for Steve to show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale.

The character’s presence has loomed large throughout the series’ first five episodes as Bucky, Sam, and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) all struggled to live in the shadow of his legacy. Now that Sam has accepted the responsibility of the shield, it’d only be logical for him to reconnect with Steve in some way, right?

Steve Rogers’ fate after Avengers: Endgame

There is, of course, the case to be made that it would be better for Falcon and the Winter Soldier to keep the spotlight on Sam and Bucky, and therefore, avoid having Steve physically appear in the series. However, considering just how much of the series has been dedicated to exploring Steve’s legacy and his impact on Sam, Bucky, and everyone else in the MCU, it feels like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been steadily building towards one final acknowledgment of the original Captain America in its finale.

Whether or not Steve will actually appear in the series is another matter altogether, since Marvel has kept Steve’s current whereabouts a secret.

But assuming that the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale does directly revisit the character (as we think it will), there are a few different forms that could take. If he’s still alive, we could conceivably see Sam or Bucky visit with him or contact him in some way. Meanwhile, if Steve has passed away, it’s entirely possible we’ll get to see a visit to his grave or a flashback of a moment with him.

The Inverse Analysis — It’s hard to know whether or not Chris Evans will actually make a cameo appearance in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale, but it’s definitely not out of the question. If he doesn’t, though, we’re still pretty confident that the Disney+ series will find some way to pay one final homage to the character.

Maybe we’ll even find out that Torres (Danny Ramirez) was right all along and Steve really is living in secret on the moon. That’d certainly be unexpected.