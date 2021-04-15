Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 5 release date, start time, runtime, spoilers, and more

Things are heating up on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The most recent episode of the Disney+ series ended with its most shocking and violent moment to date — one that left several of the show’s characters (and the viewers watching at home) reeling. With only two episodes left in its run, it doesn’t seem like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will waste any time picking up where its predecessor left off either, which will likely lead to some massive confrontations in the coming episode.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 — from its premiere time all the way to some potential story details.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 release date?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 premieres Friday, April 16th on Disney+. It is the series’ penultimate episode, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale set to drop next week on Friday, April 23rd.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 release time?

Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 becomes available to stream on Disney+ this Friday, April 16th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5?

Early leaks indicate that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will be the Disney+ series’ longest to date and run for a total of 61 minutes (counting its end credits). While that runtime has yet to be confirmed by either Marvel or Disney, the source of the leak has proven to be pretty reliable in recent weeks, so there’s no reason to believe right now that the episode’s runtime won’t be 61 minutes.

Where to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5

Only paid Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, as the live-action Marvel series is a Disney+ exclusive.

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5?

A fall from grace. Marvel Studios

It’s said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will feature an appearance from a surprise character, one who is a major figure in the Marvel comics but has yet to appear in any MCU films. The character’s identity, as well as who is playing them, is still unknown.

The episode is also rumored to feature Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes going to Louisiana together. If that turns out to be true, then viewers can likely also expect to see Sam and Bucky reclaim the Captain America shield from Wyatt Russell’s John Walker at some point in the episode, with the duo then taking Sam’s home state.

How exactly the episode will pick up the many other still-dangling threads from previous Falcon and the Winter Soldier installments — like Zemo’s escape and the presence of Isaiah Bradley — is a mystery.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 trailer?

There’s not a specific trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, but Marvel did release a mid-season trailer for the series earlier this week. While it’s mostly comprised of footage from the Disney+ show’s first 4 episodes, it does feature some exciting footage from the series’ remaining 2 installments — including moments from a tense stand-off between Bucky, Sam, and Walker.