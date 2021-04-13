Falcon and Winter Soldier theory reveals Zemo's next move

Where did Baron Zemo go? That’s one of the many questions Marvel fans have after watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s fourth episode for the first time last week. The fan-favorite MCU villain made his quiet, slick escape from the Dora Milaje near the tail end of the episode, and the Disney+ series has yet to reveal exactly where it is that Zemo escaped to.

The good news? We may already know.

Zemo’s Escape

“Turkish delight. It was always my son’s favorite.” Marvel Studios

Marvel has released more than a few TV spots and trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier over the past few months, but they’re all mostly made up of footage that we’ve already seen in the first four episodes of the series. However, there are still a few moments from previous Falcon and the Winter Soldier teasers that have yet to appear in the series itself — one of which may solve the mystery of where Zemo went after escaping capture.

The moment in question (screen-capped below) is from the first official trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and shows Zemo standing in front of a foreign monument. Given the nature of the monument itself, the environment that surrounds it, and Zemo’s presence at the site, it seems fair to assume that it’s a Sokovian monument the character is standing in front of as well.

If that’s true, then it seems very possible that the next time we see Zemo, he’ll be paying a visit to his home country — possibly for the first time since its destruction.

Back to Sokovia

“My family was royalty until your friends destroyed my country.” Marvel Studios

Now, it’s entirely possible the shot of Zemo standing in front of what we presume to be a Sokovian monument may not end up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It wouldn’t be the first time that a shot from a trailer ends up missing from a film or TV show, and the practice has honestly become a bit of a regular thing with blockbusters these days.

But assuming that this shot with Zemo is still in a future episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then it begs the question: Why would Zemo want to go back to Sokovia?

The most obvious answer is that Zemo wants to go to pay his respects to the country (and family) he lost. That would no doubt be an emotional moment for the character, especially if he’s also using the moment to ready himself for a final showdown with the Flag-Smashers and John Walker.

It’s also possible, given the character’s well-established network, that he could be returning to Sokovia for information, reinforcements, or even to retrieve some kind of super-soldier fail-safe he has hidden there. If that turns out to be the case, we can only wonder who or what Zemo may be going back to retrieve from Sokovia.

Could it even be the case that Episode 5’s highly-rumored mystery character is related to Zemo’s Sokovian trip? It’s certainly possible.

The Inverse Analysis — Part of the fun of Zemo’s character is that it’s difficult to predict what the character will say or do next. Therefore, it’s hard to know how Zemo’s plans may unfold across the final 2 episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or how a visit to Sokovia factors into those plans.

Zemo’s Sokovian trip could be motivated purely by an emotional desire to visit his homeland again, or there could be more to it than that. Either way, fans will hopefully find out exactly what the deal is with Zemo when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 drops this Friday.