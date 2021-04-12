Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 5 runtime leak reveals an exciting change

Only 2 episodes remain before Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes to an end. Coming off its fourth episode last week, the Disney+ series still has several major story threads to wrap up over the course of its final 2 installments, and there are a handful of tense confrontations still to come.

Fortunately, based on the latest runtime leak, it looks like there’s going to be plenty of time in the next episode to properly set the stage for the finale.

What is the Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 5 runtime?

A new Reddit post from u/Plenty_Echidna_545 reports that the runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will be 61 minutes including its closing credits.

The report comes from the same Redditor that also leaked the runtimes for the previous Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes, and the moderators of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit where the leak was originally posted claim to have verified the information. Given how accurate the previous runtime leaks from this subreddit and user have proven to be, it’s fair to assume that this leak is correct as well.

👉 Read more at our Falcon and the Winter Soldier hub.

A 61-minute runtime means that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 will be the show’s longest installment to date — surpassing the 54-minute runtimes of its third and fourth episodes. Notably, the runtime leak also claims that the episode will see Bucky and Sam traveling from Latvia (where we last saw them) to Louisiana.

Back to Louisiana. Marvel Studios

A Change of Scenery — Previous Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailers and TV spots have shown Sam and Bucky hanging out in Louisiana with Sam’s sister and his nephews, so we’ve known for a while now that the pair would be traveling there at some point in the series. Considering the limited amount of time left in the series, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that their Louisiana trip is happening this week either.

What’s unclear, though, is whether or not the episode will also feature the Louisiana sequences from the trailers where Sam and Bucky are seen wielding the Captain America shield together. If it does, then fans can likely expect to see a major confrontation happen between Sam, Bucky, and John Walker early on in the episode, which would make sense considering Walker’s actions with the shield at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4.

Then again, try imagining Walker giving up the shield to Sam and Bucky without putting up a major fight.

It’s time to take that shield back. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Taking into account just how much of its story The Falcon and the Winter Soldier still has to tell, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming episode that leads to Sam and Bucky’s Louisiana trip. Will Walker’s action-packed battle with Karli Morgenthau and the Flag-Smashers happen before the episode’s Louisana segments? Will Sam and Bucky get the shield back from Walker this episode, or will that be held for the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale?

It’s impossible to know right now what the actual order of events will be over the course of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s remaining episodes, but the longer runtime for this week’s outing does seem to suggest that things are just going to keep ramping up from here on out.