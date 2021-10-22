Dune takes audiences on an unforgettable journey. As you likely know from watching the movie, Dune: Part One is only half of the whole story. Adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction series, this first movie is just the beginning and builds its story with a sequel in mind.

Dune: Part One follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he moves with his parents to Arrakis, a dangerous planet that produces a highly valuable resource called spice melange. Political conflicts turn violent, setting Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), off on a journey across the deep deserts of the Dune planet. Paul, who has prophetic visions, must come to terms with not only his present but an uncertain future he can only see in glimpses. The movie starts Paul’s adventure with the intention of continuing it in the next installment.

Now that Dune: Part One is out in the world, what is going on with Part Two? Here's everything we know about the Dune sequel, from its release date to a possible Part Three.

Major spoilers for Dune: Part One ahead.

Is Dune: Part 2 confirmed?

Zendaya as Chani and Timothée Chalamet as Paul in Dune: Part One. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has not yet greenlit Dune: Part Two. It is odd for the studio and director Denis Villeneuve to include “Part One” in the title of the first Dune when a sequel has not yet been confirmed. In an interview with Inverse, Villeneuve said that he’s “standing with one foot in the air, waiting for the permission to make Part Two.”

It seems like the studio will wait to see how Dune: Part One performs at the box office, and what streaming ratings it will bring in from HBO Max. There is also concern that its same-day streaming debut might hurt Dune’s performance at the box office and might sway Warner Bros. away from making a Dune sequel.

The weeks following Dune: Part One’s release will be critical in determining what’s next for this potential sci-fi movie franchise.

What is the Dune: Part 2 release date?

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part One. Warner Bros.

Since Dune: Part Two is not confirmed, the sequel does not have a release date. While director Denis Villeneuve is ready to start working on Part Two, the release date could be years away. Even if Warner Bros. greenlights Dune: Part Two immediately after Part One’s release, the sequel is a large-scale production that requires months of planning, filming, and editing.

For example, principal photography began in March 2019 for Dune: Part One, ending over four months later in July. At the time of filming, the movie was slated for release in the fall of 2020, allowing over a year for post-production. It was then postponed another year and finally released in October 2021.

While it’s unlikely Dune: Part Two’s production timeline will take as long as Part One’s did, it could mean that Dune fans will need to wait until 2023 or even later for the sequel.

Does Dune: Part 2 have a trailer?

Dune: Part Two does not have a trailer, but you can re-watch Part One’s trailer below.

Who is in the Dune: Part 2 cast?

Josh Brolin is likely to return as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros.

If Dune: Part Two moves forward, we will likely see the following cast members return:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto and Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s Dr. Liet-Kynes will probably not return as their characters passed away in Part One. However, if Dune: Part Two also adapts part of Dune's second book, Dune Messiah, Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho could return as a ghola clone.

Dune: Part Two also will introduce new characters, including Paul’s sister Alia, the Emperor, and Princess Irulan. Casting for those roles has not been announced yet.

What is the plot of Dune: Part 2?

Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and Paul (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune: Part One. Warner Bros.

Dune: Part One adapted around the first 500 pages of the book. Dune: Part Two is expected to cover the rest of Dune by Frank Herbert.

If it follows the book closely, Part Two will continue telling Paul’s story, chronicling his time with the Fremen, his relationships with Chani and Princess Irulan, and his plans to take down the Empire. Villeneuve shared with Inverse that a scene where Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck sings was cut from the first movie. He said he hopes to find a place for it in Part Two.

We won’t spoil more than that. If you want to know more about what happens, we have a series of explainers that dive into who will be in Part Two and what the sequel will explore.

Will Dune: Part 2 be on HBO Max?

Because Dune: Part One debuted on HBO Max the same day as theaters, it’s fair to wonder if its sequel will also premiere on the streaming service. As of now, if Part Two is announced, there is no confirmation it will also be made available on HBO Max when it’s ready to be released.

Will there be a Dune: Part 3?

Will the spice continue flowing to Part Three? Warner Bros.

While Dune: Part One and Part Two will cover the first book of Frank Herbert’s series, there could be a third movie based on the second book, Dune Messiah.

In our interview, Denis Villeneuve hinted at a third movie, and if both Part One and Two perform well, it’s not far-fetched that Warner Bros. would order a third film to round out a trilogy.

However, it is too early to say if Dune will be a trilogy, much less a duology. Time will tell just how far and long the spice will flow.