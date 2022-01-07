Doctor Strange 2 trailer Easter egg may confirm a major Loki connection

More than any other upcoming Marvel title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to bring together many of the storylines and characters that have been at the forefront of Phase Four of the MCU.

The Sam Raimi-directed flick will feature several characters who have already played major roles in previous Phase Four titles, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and will address storylines introduced in WandaVision and What If…? Notably, the film’s title also suggests that it’ll connect to the similarly multiverse-centric Loki.

Some Marvel fans believe the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer even includes a subtle but important Loki Easter egg.

Time Doors — The trailer features several delightfully weird and wild moments, including the appearances of a Shuma-Gorath/Gargantos-inspired monstrosity and a dark version of Doctor Strange reminiscent of the Sorcerer Supreme variant introduced in What If…? Episode 4. But there’s also a very brief shot around the 0:39 mark that shows a person — presumably Wanda Maximoff — wielding chaos magic while walking away from a glowing orange doorway.

Wanda’s volatile red magic is featured heavily throughout the trailer, but that’s not the part of the shot Marvel fans have focused on. Instead, it’s the orange doorway in the background that’s caught viewers’ attention, because it looks a whole lot like one of the Time Variance Authority’s Timedoors.

Is the TVA in Doctor Strange 2?

Does the Multiverse of Madness trailer show Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) walking away from one of the TVA’s Timedoors? Marvel Studios

In Loki, Timedoors are portals created by the TVA that allow the organization’s agents to travel throughout all of time. The doors can take them to any moment and, similar to the doorway seen in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, they look like orange holograms.

Whether or not that’s actually a Timedoor in the trailer is impossible to know for sure but, if it is, that suggests the Doctor Strange sequel will not only touch on many of the same multiversal plot points introduced in Loki, but that the TVA might actually play some kind of role in the story.

As for what purpose the organization could serve in the film, there are a few different possibilities. Given both Wanda’s status as a Nexus being and the multiversal quest it’s rumored she’ll go on, it’s entirely possible the TVA will show up and try to put a stop to Wanda’s antics. Alternatively, it wouldn’t be surprising if Wanda were to find and use some TVA technology to travel across the multiverse in pursuit of her twin sons, Billy and Tommy.

The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) standing in front of one of the TVA’s Timedoors in Loki Episode 1. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel is doing its best to keep the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as mysterious as possible.

However, assuming this moment is what it looks like, the film may address the plot of Loki more directly than Marvel fans have previously believed. Whether that also means characters from the Disney+ show, like Mobius (Owen Wilson) or Loki himself (Tom Hiddleston), will show up remains to be seen.

Either way, Marvel fans should prepare themselves for the possibility that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will, at the very least, re-establish the TVA as an important force within the MCU.