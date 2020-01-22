The first-ever Inverse Singularity Awards is our name for a critics' poll of the best genre movies of the 2010s. Thank you to all the critics who voted!

Who voted: We asked 50 critics, from established, Pulitzer Prize nominated veterans, to up-and-coming voices, to cast their votes on a ballot of our favorite genre movies of the decade. See the full list of critics and how they voted.

How it worked: Each critic could rank a movie on the ballot on a scale of 0 to 10. They could also offer one write-in vote per year and give it a score from 0 to 10. The write-ins are at the bottom of this article. Each movie on the ballot could earn a maximum of 500 points (50 critics x 10 points).

Go deeper: The voting data revealed some interesting patterns and surfaced a few movies that should've made the ballot (Midsommar), and others that, in retrospect, have no place on the ballot (see the Zombieland sequel). Read more about voting trends among the data.

Read these Singularity Awards essays in celebration of the decade's best:

How movies on the ballot ranked...

[Key: Title of Movie (Release year) - Number of total points out of 500]

93. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) - 92

92. Europa Report (2013) - 121

91. Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) - 123

90. Doctor Sleep (2019) - 138

89. Power Rangers (2017) - 146

88. Elysium (2013) - 148

87. Unsane (2018) - 153

86. Limitless (2011) - 164

85. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) - 165

84. The Visit (2015) - 170

83. World War Z (2013) - 171

82. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) - 173

81. High Rise (2015) - 180

80. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) - 181

79. The Wind Rises (2013) - 191

79. Your Name (2016) - 191

78. The Purge (2013) - 192

77. First Man (2018) - 193

76. Spectre (2015) - 203

75. The Conjuring (2013) - 211

74. Upstream Color (2013) - 212

73. Jupiter Ascending (2015) - 213

72. Train to Busan (2016) - 216

72. Split (2017) - 216

71. Venom (2018) - 224

70. High Life (2018) - 226

69. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) - 229

68. This Is The End (2013) - 238

68. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014) - 238

67. Source Code (2011) - 241

67. Prometheus (2012) - 241

66. Big Hero 6 (2014) - 243

65. Aquaman (2018) - 244

64. Dredd (2012) - 248

63. The Raid: Redemption (2011) - 249

62. War of the Planet of the Apes (2017) - 251

61. Kingsman (2014) - 252

60. Fast Five (2011) - 255

59. The Hunger Games (2012) - 256

58. Melancholia (2011) - 257

57. Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) - 258

56. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) - 259

55. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) - 260

54. Doctor Strange (2016) - 262

53. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) - 263

53. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - 263

52. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) - 265

51. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) - 266

50. Iron Man 3 (2013) - 267

49. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 (2011) - 270

48. X-Men: First Class (2011) - 272

48. Ant-Man (2015) - 272

47. Birdman (2014) - 275

46. Deadpool (2016) - 276

45. The Witch (2015) - 278

44. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I (2010) - 281

43. A Quiet Place (2018) - 283

42. Okja (2017) - 286

41. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) - 290

41. Hereditary (2018) - 290

40. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - 291

39. Captain America: Civil War (2016) - 292

38. It Follows (2014) - 294

37. Under the Skin (2013) - 297

36. Pacific Rim (2013) - 300

35. The World’s End (2013) - 304

35. The Martian (2015) - 304

34. The Babadook (2014) - 308

33. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) - 309

33. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) - 309

32. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - 318

31. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) - 320

31. Blade Runner 2049 (2017) - 320

30. Gravity (2013) - 322

29. The Avengers (2012) - 323

28. Looper (2012) - 324

27. Avengers: Endgame (2019) - 330

26. The Shape of Water (2017) - 332

25. Wonder Woman (2017) - 333

24. Black Swan (2010) - 336

23. Us (2019) - 341

22. What We Do in the Shadows (2014) - 343

21. Edge of Tomorrow (2014) - 345

20. Skyfall (2012) - 346

19. Drive (2011) - 347

18. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) - 348

17. Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014) - 349

17. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) - 349

16. Snowpiercer (2014) - 359

15. Interstellar (2014) - 361

14. Inception (2010) - 365

14. Cabin in the Woods (2012) - 365

13. Logan (2017) - 370

12. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - 372

11. Black Panther (2018) - 376

10. Annihilation (2018) - 379

9. John Wick (2014) - 381

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) - 387

7. Arrival (2016) - 394

6. Parasite (2019) - 404

5. Ex Machina (2015) - 406

4. The Social Network (2010) - 415

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - 419

2. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) - 436

1. Get Out (2017) - 459

The Write-Ins...

110. Sucker Punch (2011) - 4

109. Alien Covenant (2017) - 6

108. Despicable Me (2010) - 7

108. Thor (2011) - 7

108. Another Earth (2011) - 7

108. Cosmopolis (2012) - 7

108. Beautiful Creatures (2013) - 7

108. The Guest (2014) - 7

108. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - 7

108. Assassin's Creed (2016) - 7

108. Neon Demon (2016) - 7

108. Sausage Party (2016) - 7

108. Silence (2016) - 7

108. Life (2017) - 7

108. Avengement (2019) - 7

108. Detective Pikachu (2019) - 7

108. The Art of Self-Defense (2019) - 7

107. I'm Here (2010) - 8

107. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) - 8

107. Monsters (2010) - 8

107. Never Let Me Go (2010) - 8

107. Super 8 (2011) - 8

107. Sound of My Voice (2011) - 8

107. Spring Breakers (2012) - 8

107. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) - 8

107. John Carter (2012) - 8

107. Blue Ruin (2013) - 8

107. Monsters University (2013) - 8

107. The Wolverine (2013) - 8

107. Godzilla (2014) - 8

107. Unfriended (2014) - 8

107. Crimson Peak (2015) - 8

107. The Lobster (2015) - 8

107. Shin Godzilla (2016) - 8

107. The Conjuring 2 (2016) - 8

107. Atomic Blonde (2017) - 8

107. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) - 8

107. Fast Color (2019) - 8

107. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) - 8

107. The Wandering Earth (2019) - 8

106. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) - 9

106. Kick-Ass (2010) - 9

106. Take Shelter (2011) - 9

106. Real Steel (2011) - 9

106. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - 9

106. ParaNorman (2012) - 9

106. Buzzard (2014) - 9

106. Gone Girl (2014) - 9

106. The Raid 2 (2014) - 9

106. Two Days One Night (2014) - 9

106. Anomolisa (2015) - 9

106. Sicario (2015) - 9

106. April and the Extraordinary World (2015) - 9

106. The Revenant (2015) - 9

106. Steve Jobs (2015) - 9

106. The Handmaiden (2016) - 9

106. The Love Witch (2016) - 9

106. Baby Driver (2017) - 9

106. Dunkirk (2017) - 9

106. Bumblebee (2018) - 9

106. The House That Jack Built (2018) - 9

105. MacGruber (2010) - 10

105. Unstoppable (2010) - 10

105. Twixt (2011) - 10

105. The Tree Of Life (2011) - 10

105. The Green Hornet (2011) - 10

105. Kill List (2011) - 10

105. Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10

105. Holy Motors (2012) - 10

105. Cloud Atlas (2012) - 10

105. 12 Years A Slave (2013) - 10

105. Advantageous (2015) - 10

105. Yakuza Apocalypse (2015) - 10

105. Inside Out (2015) - 10

105. Carol (2015) - 10

105. Blackhat (2015) - 10

105. Allied (2016) - 10

105. Moana (2016) - 10

105. Silence (2016) - 10

105. Swiss Army Man (2016) - 10

105. Blade of the Immortal (2017) - 10

105. Downsizing (2017) - 10

105. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017) - 10

105. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) - 10

105. The Night Comes for Us (2018) - 10

105. John Wick 3 (2019) - 10

105. Knives Out (2019) - 10

105. One Cut of the Dead (2019) - 10

104. Man of Steel (2013) - 16

103. Shutter Island (2010) - 17

103. Magic Mike XXL (2015) - 17

103. It (2017) - 17

103. Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018) - 17

103. Ad Astra (2019) - 17

102. Hanna (2011) - 18

102. Computer Chess (2013) - 18

102. Mandy (2018) - 18

101. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) - 19

101. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - 19

101. Whiplash (2014) - 19

101. A Ghost Story (2017) - 19

101. Sorry to Bother You (2018) - 19

101. Under The Silver Lake (2019) - 19

100. Toy Story 3 (2010) - 20

100. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) - 20

100. Attack the Block (2011) - 20

100. Moonlight (2016) - 20

99. The Lego Movie (2014) - 24

98. The Guest (2014) - 25

97. Tron: Legacy (2010) - 26

96. Hell or High Water (2016) - 27

95. The Master (2012) - 30

94. Midsommar (2019) - 38