Best horror movies on Netflix: 13 thrillers for October 2021

It’s spooky season! With Halloween right around the corner, there’s never been a better time for some Netflix and chills. Here’s a guide to the best horror movies on the streaming service, from new additions to cult classics.

Whether you’re looking for zombies, vampires, or just a scary dude in a mask there’s something for everyone. Grab the popcorn. Let’s dive in.

Don’t you miss the days of fun and simple slasher movie mayhem? Hell Fest delivers just that, with a great masked-murderer cut from the same cloth as Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees, a likeable cast of teenagers, and a fantastic setting in the form of a Halloween Horror Fest. The Halloween spirit is strong with this one.

Remember Skype? Universal Pictures

All your worst fears about the internet are true. Blumhouse’s Unfriended delivers all the chills and thrills of a high school prank gone wrong in classic slasher movie fashion, but ingeniously updates it for the 21st century with a gimmick that becomes thematically essential: everything is documented on a computer screen.

Discover this hidden gem from horror auteur Mike Flanagan. Netflix

Still recovering from Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass? Well, that story appears in the form of an Easter egg here in Flanagan’s first collaboration with Netflix. A deaf author is besieged by a masked murderer and must rely on all of her other senses to survive in this taut nail-biter. Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s frequent collaborator and partner, pulls double-duty as a writer and star.

Summer may be over, but don’t count the beach out yet. Kiersey Clemons stars as a young woman who gets shipwrecked on a seemingly deserted island where something terrifying awaits in the waters should she try to leave. Creature-feature fans are in for quite the ride with this one, just don’t sleep on the film’s larger themes.

A walk in the woods... Netflix

Five friends go for a hike in the Swedish wilderness where something seems to be following them. From The Night House director David Bruckner, The Ritual bends reality to the point where you can’t be certain what you’ve seen until the very end.

Madeline Brewer plays a camgirl who watches her entire life slip from her grasp as a doppelganger assumes her identity. What began as an idea for a documentary is fully realized as one of the most unique horror films of the past decade.

Devil worship and rock ‘n roll go hand in hand as far as horror cinema is concerned. We Summon the Darkness provides a reason for the Satanic Panic of the ‘80s as three best friends throw one hell of an after party following a metal concert. Boys, blood, and bad intentions await in a sleepy Indiana town.

CM Punk in a horror movie. What more could you want. Dark Sky Films

Girl on the Third Floor centers on a father-to-be renovating a newly purchased home for his pregnant wife and their future child, but the house has a secret history — and something is in the walls. Travis Stevens’ directs wrestler CM Punk in this bloody reinvention of the haunted house story that turns home and gardening into body horror.

Three movies for the price of one! Netflix

The horror event of the summer is just waiting for new eyes to discover it during spooky season. Leigh Janiak’s ambitious trilogy, based on R.L. Stine’s books, charts the history of two towns, Sunnyvale and Shadyside, and their inhabitants in 1994, 1978, and 1666. One part homage and one part reclamation for those overlooked for horror cinema’s past, Fear Street is a twist-filled blast.

4. There’s Someone Inside Your House – Arrives October 6

A high-school graduating class is targeted by a masked murderer who seeks to expose all of their darkest secrets in this modern slasher film. Patrick Brice, who thoroughly creeped us out with Creep and Creep 2, directs the film, based on the 2017 novel by Stephanie Perkins.

3. Night Teeth – Arrives October 20

🎶 Working on our night teeth 🎶 Netflix

A college student looking to make some extra cash as a chauffer is brought into the dark and violent world of vampires. Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Lucy Fry, Sydney Sweeney, Alexander Ludwig, Debby Ryan, and Megan Fox star in this stylish, Los Angeles set tale of crime, lust, mayhem, and teeth.

2. Hypnotic – Arrives October 27

A woman seeks the help of a hypnotherapist, but her world begins to unravel as revelations come to light. Kate Siegel and Jason O’Mara star in this Netflix Original horror-mystery that’s marketing has kept a tight lid on its secrets.

1. Army of Thieves – October 31

Matthias Schweighöfer in Army of the Dead. Netflix

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, safe-cracker Dieter joins a group of thieves to pull off a heist during the early days of the zombie apocalypse. Serving as both the film’s star and director, Matthias Schweighöfer is set to deliver an action-packed romance in the vein of The Italian Job. Snyder has promised there will be zombies, making its Halloween debut highly anticipated.