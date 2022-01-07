Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date, time, and trailer for the epic finale

Grab your ultrahard steel sword and your vertical maneuvering equipment, it’s time to fight! Attack on Titan returns this Sunday, January 9 for the beloved epic anime’s finale 12 episodes. But what time will be Season 4 Part 2 be released? And where can you watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date?

The first episode, technically Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 17 (“Judgment”) premieres Sunday, January 9 in the U.S. — which is January 10 in Japan.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release time?

Wit Studio

In Japan, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 premieres at 12:05 a.m. local time on January 10. That’s roughly 10:05 a.m. Eastern on January 9 in the U.S., but don’t set your alarm just yet. New episodes won’t actually premiere in America until roughly 3 p.m. Eastern in the U.S. (That’s noon Pacific.)

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 trailer?

Yes! Check out the official trailer in all its bloody glory below:

Where can I watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 online?

In the U.S., new episodes premiere simultaneously on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dubbed release date?

Wit Studio

Unfortunately for people who prefer dubs over subs, while the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 does arrive this Sunday, only the subtitled version will be available at first. The dubbed version (meaning re-recorded with English-speaking actors) should arrive about a month later.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

We don’t have a total episode schedule for all 12 episodes, but we do know that we’ll get another installment — Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18, “Sneak Attack” — a week later on January 16.

After that, we don’t know much. However, we’re hoping that new episodes will roll out on a weekly basis for the next few months.

I want Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 spoilers!

Well, lucky for you, we already know how the show will end — assuming it doesn’t deviate too much from the original manga. For all your Attack on Titan spoiler needs, check out this article.