Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date, time, and trailer for the epic finale
It's finally here...
Grab your ultrahard steel sword and your vertical maneuvering equipment, it’s time to fight! Attack on Titan returns this Sunday, January 9 for the beloved epic anime’s finale 12 episodes. But what time will be Season 4 Part 2 be released? And where can you watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2.
What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date?
The first episode, technically Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 17 (“Judgment”) premieres Sunday, January 9 in the U.S. — which is January 10 in Japan.
What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 release time?
In Japan, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 premieres at 12:05 a.m. local time on January 10. That’s roughly 10:05 a.m. Eastern on January 9 in the U.S., but don’t set your alarm just yet. New episodes won’t actually premiere in America until roughly 3 p.m. Eastern in the U.S. (That’s noon Pacific.)
Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 trailer?
Yes! Check out the official trailer in all its bloody glory below:
Where can I watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 online?
In the U.S., new episodes premiere simultaneously on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.
When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dubbed release date?
Unfortunately for people who prefer dubs over subs, while the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 does arrive this Sunday, only the subtitled version will be available at first. The dubbed version (meaning re-recorded with English-speaking actors) should arrive about a month later.
What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?
We don’t have a total episode schedule for all 12 episodes, but we do know that we’ll get another installment — Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18, “Sneak Attack” — a week later on January 16.
After that, we don’t know much. However, we’re hoping that new episodes will roll out on a weekly basis for the next few months.
I want Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 spoilers!
Well, lucky for you, we already know how the show will end — assuming it doesn’t deviate too much from the original manga. For all your Attack on Titan spoiler needs, check out this article.