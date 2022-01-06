Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations with other media properties. It wasn’t very long ago that Donnie Darko and Scream bundles were available to purchase in Warzone. The next collaboration might be a crossover with Attack on Titan, a post-apocalyptic mange and anime series — though this has yet to be announced officially. Still, a vital leak points to its existence, so it’s only a matter of time before we get our hands on it. Here’s everything we know about the Call of Duty Attack on Titan crossover.

When is the Warzone Attack on Titan crossover release date?

It’s unclear when the Attack on Titan bundle will launch within Warzone and Vanguard since it hasn’t been officially revealed, but we might not have to wait long to purchase it. It’s worth noting that Attack on Titan Season 4 is gearing up to launch on January 9, 2022, so it makes sense the bundle will be available sometime around then to coincide with the show.

Since the Attack on Titan bundle already leaked within Warzone itself, it’s probably ready to go at any point — so it’ll likely be available soon. One thing to keep in mind is that Activision developers were on holiday break and are currently in the midst of working on major patches for Warzone and Vanguard, so the schedule might’ve shifted slightly, and the bundle might come out later than expected.

What are the Warzone Attack on Titan bundle items?

Users spotted an Attack on Titan bundle listing in the Warzone store briefly in December 2021. Activision

While the crossover and bundle information has yet to be officially announced, an Attack on Titan listing was temporarily available in the Warzone store before swiftly being taken down in December 2021. It featured a Levi Tracer Pack with a skin, Operator finishing move, and emblem.

Sometimes, bundles feature weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and charms, so here’s hoping more items are added for the final release. It’s also possible other character skins will be featured, too, though it’s tough to say what that will look like at this point.

It’s unclear what the bundle will ultimately contain, but it will likely be similar to what was leaked in December.

What is the Warzone Attack on Titan bundle price?

A teaser image from the final Attack on Titan anime season. Funimation

As part of the aforementioned leak, the bundle was listed for $20, which is on par with other similar cosmetic packs. Typically, a licensed bundle will feature an Operator skin, calling card, emblem, charm, weapon blueprint, and/or finishing move, and costs 2,400 COD Points, which is equal to $20.

You might have to shell out real cash to buy this bundle when it launches unless you have COD Points saved up from leveling up the seasonal Battle Passes.

Given the success of the manga and show, this will no doubt end up being a successful crossover, especially if it coincides with the launch of Attack on Titan season 4.