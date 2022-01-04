Season 1 for the Call of Duty: Vanguard era launched in December 2021 across Warzone and Vanguard, but Activision is already working on the next major update. Season 2 has yet to be officially revealed, but we do know it’s coming sometime in early 2022, hopefully including new weapons and fixes to Warzone’s lengthy list of issues. But when will Season 2 launch and what can we expect from it?

The holiday update at the end of 2021 titled Festive Fervor was underwhelming and in some cases, downright bad, so there’s a lot riding on the upcoming Season 2. Will we get new Warzone in-game events? Maybe Vanguard will receive additional multiplayer maps and Zombies updates? Here’s what we know.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 release date?

Season 2 doesn’t have a release date just yet but we have a good idea of when it’ll launch. Activision

Since Season 2 has yet to be officially revealed by Activision, an exact release date is unknown. However, based on the battle pass countdown timer within Warzone and Vanguard, Season 2 will launch on or around February 2, 2022.

Considering many major updates launch on Thursdays, Season 2 might go live on February 3 at around 1 p.m. Eastern. Nonetheless, we’ll likely find out more soon.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 trailer?

Season 2 hasn’t been unveiled just yet, so there isn’t a trailer. Season dropped on December 9, and the trailer for it came out the day prior on December 8. With that in mind, we should expect the trailer for Season 2 to be published around February 2, 2022.

It’s possible a teaser trailer will be released even sooner. We’ll update this post when more information for Season 2 becomes available.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 updates?

There’s a lot to expect from Call of Duty in 2022. Activision

While we don’t know exactly what to expect from Warzone or Vanguard for Season 2, there are a handful of hopes we — and much of the community — have for future updates. Bug fixes and weapon balancing aside, we hope Season 2 will introduce some changes to the Warzone playlists available. As it stands, the only standard Battle Royale mode available is Quads, which is a major downside if you don’t have a team of four to play with. You can select Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads but only for Vanguard Royale.

Previous seasons have always introduced new weapons and while that will likely continue during Season 2, Call of Duty is not in need of any new guns right now. The Vanguard integration added over 40 new weapons to Warzone in December 2021, so most of us are still getting used to the new offerings. Still, it’s likely Season 2 will introduce around four new firearms.

Aside from that, we’ll likely get new story details that tie the overarching narrative together — not just in Warzone but for Vanguard, as well.

Here’s hoping the Vanguard Zombies mode gets a massive overhaul because it was severely lacking at launch. Vanguard could also stand to receive some additional 6v6 multiplayer maps alongside Season 2.

Above all else, Warzone’s bugs and glitches need to be addressed, though hopefully, it doesn’t take until February 2022 for them to be fixed.