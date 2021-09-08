Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map release date, overview, and details

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry in the acclaimed first-person shooter series, and this installment sends players to World War II. Vanguard will be integrated into the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War ecosystem, but this time, the mega-popular battle royale will be getting a new map called “Caldera” that launches alongside Vanguard. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The implementation of Caldera will be the most substantial change in the history of Warzone, as it will mark the departure of Verdansk, which has been in the game since day one. In 2021, Verdansk underwent a slight alteration with its 1984 edition, but the majority of the map layout remained intact. For the first time ever, Warzone will get a brand new map when the Vanguard integration goes through. Here, we’ll go through everything we know about Caldera, including details on its features, release date, and what to expect from it.

Warzone Caldera map release date

Caldera launches on December 2. Activision

The new Warzone map, Caldera, will be implemented on December 2, alongside the Vanguard integration and the game’s first season of content. However, players who purchase Vanguard gain 24-hour early access to the integration, including the Caldera map.

In addition, Rebirth Island will remain, though it’s unclear what kind of changes (if any) will be made to it. However, Verdansk will cease to be, at least based on the wording from Activision itself.

Warzone Caldera map overview

A greater emphasis on verticality seems to be at the forefront of Caldera. Activision

Though specifics weren’t revealed, Activision showed off some new footage of the Warzone Pacific map. Based on that alone, it appears to be a game-changer.

The most obvious change is in the color palette, which will be more vibrant than Verdansk, with a greater emphasis on a variety of biomes you’d see during World War II. Verdansk always looked muted with lots of brown, tan, and grey colors that never looked as good as many other contemporary shooters.

Beyond the colors, the new Warzone Caldera map will have running rivers and waterfalls, which is a huge leap forward. This will hopefully give the map a dynamic feeling, with immersion at the forefront.

Caldera will be a massive change to the Warzone formula. Activision

The other main takeaway is that the new map seems to be leaning much more into nature than Verdansk. While Caldera will certainly have its fair share of buildings and urban areas, much of it is covered in hills, mountains, trees, and varied terrain. There was even a cave that appeared during the short teaser, which could be really interesting from a gameplay perspective.

The emphasis on nature will ideally make traversing the map more fun, since there will presumably be more cover, with multiple ways to get around.

“Our goal was to create a fresh, new experience for Call of Duty players by breaking out of the war-torn world of Verdansk,” said Hodge. “[We wanted to] create an atmosphere that is vibrant, alive, and it really opens the doors to how we can craft the narratives and events.”

Finally, one of the biggest changes is the implementation of planes, which will allow players to compete in dogfights. Verticality will be a major factor with Caldera.

Remember, all of your progression from Modern Warfare, Cold War, and now Vanguard, will carry over to Warzone once the integration happens on December 2.

Warzone Caldera map anti-cheat

Dogfights will be a major factor on Caldera. Activision

Aside from the new Pacific map itself, Warzone will finally get an anti-cheat system alongside the Vanguard integration. Since its launch, Warzone has been plagued by cheaters and as time has gone on, the problem has only gotten worse.

The anti-cheat software is called Ricochet and it seems to be sophisticated enough to work on the backend of someone’s computer, rather than on an account basis. This will prevent users from simply creating a new account when banned. This, too, will go live on December 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5, while Warzone Pacific is set to release on December 2.