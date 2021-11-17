How to play Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for free until November 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is going free-to-play for a limited time, so we’re here to make sure you’re the first one in the queue. Curious about what time the free multiplayer weekend starts and how you’ll be able to download it? We’ve got all the key details you need to know leading up to the event. If you can possibly pry yourself away from Halo Infinite, there’s another free shooter in town.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard free access weekend start time?

According to an official Activision blog post from November 16, the Call of Duty: Vanguard free multiplayer weekend starts November 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern and ends November 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern. It doesn’t appear that preloading is available, so you’ll have to wait until that start time to get your hands on the demo.

The free multiplayer weekend runs November 18 through November 22. Activision/Sledgehammer Games

How do you download the Call of Duty: Vanguard free access version?

While it’s impossible to know precisely how the download process will work considering the demo isn’t yet live, we can offer some basic guidance based on how previous free multiplayer weekends functioned for Black Ops Cold War.

Go to the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store on the web or on your platform of choice. Search for “Vanguard free.” It’s possible you may also see the demo offered on the front page of either storefront once the above-listed start time rolls around. The search should return some sort of Call of Duty: Vanguard free multiplayer demo. Download that demo and play.

On PC, simply open Battle.net and select “play free” from the Call of Duty: Vanguard tab.

We’ll do our best to offer precise download links to all demos once they are available.

What’s included in the Call of Duty: Vanguard free access weekend?

In contrast to other free multiplayer or Zombies festivities of the past, the first one for Call of Duty: Vanguard offers access to the game’s entire competitive multiplayer suite. That means every single map, mode, and playlist available to those who paid for the game will also be available to you while the free multiplayer weekend is underway.

Shipment will be among the wide assortment of maps to play when the demo goes live. Activision/Sledgehammer Games

Modes : TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, Champion Hill, Patrol, Free-for-all Hardpoint.

: TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, Champion Hill, Patrol, Free-for-all Hardpoint. Maps: Berlin, Bocage, Castle, Das Haus, Decoy, Demyansk, Desert Siege, Dome, Eagle’s Nest, Gavutu, Hotel Royal, Numa Numa, Oasis, Red Star, Sub Pens, Tuscan, Champion Hill, Shipment.

Provided this demo functions just like all other free Call of Duty weekends, any progress you make during the trial period will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard later on.

That’s all we know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard free multiplayer weekend. We’ll add more info with regard to file sizes and download links once those details have been made public.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Shipment release time?

Prior to Gunfight, the Shipment map was the smallest map in Call of Duty history. And it’s coming to Vanguard as a separate update timed to the free access weekend. According to an official Call of Duty blog post, Shipment will hit Vanguard playlists exactly 24 hours before the free weekend begins. Therefore, it’s already live as of November 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern.