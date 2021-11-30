The first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available soon, and judging by the current marketing material, it’s an impressive way to kick off a new game. It’ll come with a substantial amount of content for both Vanguard’s multiplayer and Warzone, including the integration that adds WWII weapons and features to the free-to-play battle royale. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Season 1 seems like it’ll have a substantial amount of content, especially for Warzone players. Activision has slowly trickled out information about Season 1, but there’s a lot we already know about what to expect from the forthcoming update, including its release date, new features, weapons, the Caldera map, and more.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 release date?

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 launches on December 9, 2021. It was originally supposed to release on December 2 but was delayed a week to allow more time for polish.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 trailer?

There’s a trailer for the Warzone side of Season 1, which includes a close look at the new Caldera map. It gives us a substantial amount of intel about the map, showing just how different it is from Verdansk.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 roadmap?

A basic roadmap was revealed. Activision

Yes, there is a general roadmap and it touches on a basic overview of the new changes coming during Season 1 across Vanguard and Warzone. We’ll likely get a more detailed roadmap when it gets closer to launch, but for now, this gives an idea of what to expect.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 updates?

Vanguard will get new Operators, maps, modes, and weapons as part of Season 1. Activision

Weapons

According to Twitter account Call of Duty News, five weapons will be available across Vanguard and Warzone throughout the duration of Season 1. Call of Duty content has a history of leaking early, so it’s likely the following information is accurate. However, it’s worth noting that Activision has only stated that “two free functional weapons” will be added, so it’s possible the rest will be implemented during a mid-season update.

M1944 Hyde : SMG

SMG Well Gun : SMG

SMG PTRS-41 : Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Nun-Chucks : Melee

Melee Barong Escrima : Melee

Multiplayer

Operators

Maps

Game Modes

Battle Pass

We’re still awaiting more information about the new maps, modes, and operators. According to Charlie Intel, Activision will be adding a “Pacific-inspired take on a fan-favorite classic Call of Duty map.” Overgrown, perhaps?

Zombies content will be implemented as well, though it’s unclear what that will look like right now.

What are the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 updates?

Caldera replaces Verdansk. Activision

The most notable change is the addition of the Caldera map as part of the free Warzone Pacific update, which will happen on December 9 (or December 8 for those who own Vanguard). This brand new map replaces Verdansk, which has been in Warzone since day one.

Caldera

The map above shows that Caldera is nearly identical to Verdansk in size, so it’s unlikely the player count will change once the update goes live. Rebirth Island will remain but will get a new WWII makeover.

Season 1 will also be the start of the Vanguard integration into Warzone, meaning all WWII weapons will be added to the free-to-play shooter. Keep in mind, the previous weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will remain, giving players over 100 firearms to choose from.

While the integration will be a massive change in and of itself, it will also come with some mechanical alterations. Loadout Drops will only be buyable after the first free one spawns, gas mask animations will be less intrusive (hooray!), Dead Silence will be nerfed, Stopping Power will be removed completely, new contracts will be added, and a slew of other highly requested changes.

There will also be two ways to play on Caldera including Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.

Vanguard Royale will focus only on new Vanguard features including Dog Fighting, WWII vehicles, weapons, and additional new mechanics. Battle Royale will be the standard mode that features all Warzone weapons and content from previous mainline games.

Ricochet

The other major addition is Ricochet, the new anti-cheat software that seems to be highly sophisticated, making it tougher for players to cheat. This will apply to Warzone when Season 1 begins (and Vanguard at a later date).

Cheating has unfortunately been one of the most prominent issues during Warzone’s life cycle, as it has been easy for players to use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage — so much so that it’s common to come across at least one cheater per match.

Do you need Vanguard to play Warzone Pacific?

Caldera is much more vibrant than Verdansk. Activision

No, all Warzone Pacific content will be free. Players do gain access to the new Caldera map a day early if they own Vanguard, but that’s the only major benefit.

Each new Call of Duty game is folded into Warzone, sharing progression systems, aesthetics, and weapons. Shortly after the launch of a new Call of Duty game, the seasons reset back to one, marking the start of a new year of content.