Use this Warzone C58 loadout if you have the Costume Party blueprint

As part of Call of Duty’s “ The Haunting” event , players can partake in the spooky festivities to celebrate Halloween. If you happen to purchase the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle, you’ll get access to the horrifying Frank bunny suit along with the Costume Party C58 blueprint. This has led to a boost in the weapon’s popularity. This blueprint is fairly stylish with some excellent attachments and even tracer bullets, which gives the rifle some flare. But how do you get this blueprint? And what are the best attachments to use with the C58? Here, we’ll dive into everything you should know about the Warzone Costume Party blueprint.

How to get the Warzone Costume Party C58 blueprint

The C58 Costume Party blueprint is part of the Donnie Darko bundle. Activision

The Costume Party blueprint corresponds to the C58 assault rifle, which is one of the best in Warzone. To get the Costume Party blueprint, you must purchase the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle, which comes with a slew of cosmetics tied to the famous cult classic film. The bundle costs 2,400 COD points (which is equal to $20).

Here are the items included with the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle:

Frank the Rabbit - Legendary Operator Skin

- Legendary Operator Skin Costume Party - Legendary AR Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire)

- Legendary AR Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Fear Monger - Legendary SMG Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire)

- Legendary SMG Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Wake Up Call - Legendary Sniper Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire)

- Legendary Sniper Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Jet Engine - Epic Weapon Charm

- Epic Weapon Charm Time Lapse - Epic Watch

- Epic Watch Sky is Falling - Legendary Finishing Move

- Legendary Finishing Move Quite Frank - Epic Emblem

- Epic Emblem Projected Vision - Epic Calling Card

- Epic Calling Card Double XP Token - Legendary Consumable

Remember, you can either buy COD points outright or earn them from the seasonal battle pass.

The best Warzone C58 loadout

The C58 is an excellent, top-tier assault rifle in Warzone. Activision

Since the C58 is best used at long range, you’ll want to use the standard build that prioritizes bullet velocity, recoil control, and stability. The best C58 loadout is as follows:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

18.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd

Starting off with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle, you’ll want to use this attachment to increase your bullet velocity, damage range, vertical recoil control, and to keep your weapon suppressed. After that, equip the 18.5” Task Force Barrel for an additional boost to bullet velocity, horizontal and vertical recoil control, as well as improved damage range. These first two attachments will make it easier to secure eliminations from afar.

After that, make sure you use an Optic, preferably something with decent magnification like the Axial Arms 3x. This, again, will help you secure those long-range kills. Follow that up with the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel for better recoil control. Finally, go with the biggest Magazine, the STANAG 55 Rnd to ensure you have plenty of ammo.

Perks

Your Perks won’t deviate too much from the standard options, which include Quick Fix, Ghost/Overkill, and Amped.

Remember, Quick Fix immediately boosts your health regeneration, which is ideal for aggressive players. If you aren’t aggressive, E.O.D. is a good choice. Ghost keeps you from appearing on the minimap during enemy UAVs (and Heartbeat Sensors), while Amped enables faster weapon swapping.

Lethal

Semtex/Throwing Knives

Tactical

Stuns/Heartbeat Sensor