Use this Warzone Tec-9 build if you bought the Scream Operator bundle

As part of Warzone ’ s The Haunting event , players can purchase the new Scream Operator bundle, which comes with lots of goodies that correspond to the films. One of the items in the bundle is the Slasher blueprint for the Tec-9 SMG. This has caused an uptick in the weapon’s usage, as many players have purchased the new bundle. The Tec-9 is a unique weapon that can be built in a variety of ways. Here, we’ll dive into the best Tec-9 loadout to use during Warzone Season 6.

The best Warzone Tec-9 loadout

The Slasher Tec-9 blueprint comes with the Scream Operator Bundle in Warzone. Activision

The Tec-9 is unique in that it has three fire modes, each corresponding to a different muzzle. There’s the default single-fire mode, the triple burst fire option, and a full-auto version — each with different damage profiles.

For an SMG, any semi-auto fire type will put you at a disadvantage when used up close. For that reason, we highly suggest avoiding any of the semi-auto fire types if you plan on using this weapon up close. It’s worth noting that semi-auto fire types do allow you to deal more damage per shot, but since the fire rate is decreased so dramatically, your actual damage per second (DPS) isn’t as high.

Below is the suggested Tec-9 build.

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9” Task Force

4.9” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 48 Rnd

Another quirk is that you cannot suppress the Tec-9, meaning you’ll always show up on the minimap when firing. This leaves you at a major disadvantage with the Tec-9. The weapon is decent enough, but it certainly doesn’t have the best time to kill when it comes to SMGs.

Still, this particular build will allow you to compete with others as long as you can consistently land headshots.

The Full Auto Repeater Muzzle is unfortunately locked until weapon level 48, but if you take advantage of the Pointman Perk and XP tokens, you’ll level it up in no time.

The 4.9” Task Force Barrel is ideal for SMG builds, as it increases strafe speed, as well as damage range and bullet velocity so you can secure mid-range eliminations easier. Next, go with the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser, which improves movement speed and aim walking movement speed — once again, an important factor for close-range builds.

You can skip an Optic with this one, and instead go with the Raider Stock for improved aim down sights (ADS) firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire times. Finally, finish off the build with the STANAG 48 Rnd Magazine to ensure you have as much ammo as possible. You can get away with using the Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag to improve reload speeds, but at the expense of ADS times.

Scream is playable in Warzone as part of The Haunting event. Activision

Perks

Quick Fix

Ghost/Overkill

Amped

Lethal

Throwing Knife

Tactical

Heartbeat Sensor

For the rest of the build, it’s pretty standard. Use Quick Fix for immediate health regeneration after you secure an elimination; use Ghost to remain undetectable by UAVs (and Heartbeat Sensors), or Overkill to have to primary weapons right away; and use Amped for faster weapon swapping.

As for equipment, you can't go wrong with Throwing Knives so you can quickly finish off a downed player without wasting ammo. Use the Heartbeat Sensor as tactical equipment so you can see all non-ghosted players within a 50-meter radius.