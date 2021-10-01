Warzone: Best AUG loadout to win Realism Battle Royale mode

Realism Mode is back in Warzone and it’s not for the faint of heart . This mode completely removes the HUD, most announcer cues (such as notifications when the gas is moving in), and increases headshot damage. While map awareness is crucial in any match regardless of the mode, it’s even more essential in Realism — so, too, is having the best loadout. In this mode, you can get away with using slightly different builds than normal since headshots are so much more powerful. Here, we’ll highlight the best Warzone Realism loadout featuring the AUG from Modern Warfare that can help lead you to victory.

Best AUG (MW) loadout for Warzone’s Realism Battle Royale

This AUG build is ideal for Realism Mode. Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Towards the tail end of Warzone Season 5, the Modern Warfare AUG (not to be confused with the Cold War AUG) become one of the most-used SMGs. This is due to a number of factors, including the fact that most of the top SMGs were nerfed, bringing the AUG (MW) back into the fray.

The kicker with this build is that it’s best combined with a long-range weapon like a sniper or accurate assault rifle. For this particular loadout, we advise running the AUG (MW) as sniper support, excelling up-close and at mid-range. It’s an Overkill build, so we’ll cover the second primary below.

For the AUG (MW), start with the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle to gain additional damage range and sound suppression. This does hurt your aim down sights (ADS) speeds, but we’ll make up for that with the next attachment. After that, equip the Tac Laser to improve your ADS speeds, along with aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness.

Follow that up with the Commando Foregrip, which improves your recoil stabilization and aiming stability. This will greatly improve your odds of securing mid-range eliminations. Next, we recommend the 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags. That might be a surprising recommendation since 30-Round mags are almost never ideal, but the AUG (MW) is an exception to that rule (much like the old version of the AS-VAL).

This is because the weapon’s time to kill (TTK) is so fast, meaning you gain more mileage per magazine. It might be tempting to use the 60-Round Mags, but the large drum will slow the weapon down far too much. Modern Warfare weapons already have a significant disadvantage in the movement department, so it’s best to stick with the 30-Round Mags instead. And remember, Realism Mode features higher headshot damage, so you’ll be securing eliminations with fewer bullets, meaning you won’t run out of ammo as often.

Top the build off with the Sleight of Hand Perk, which speeds up your reload times. This makes up for the smaller magazine size, as well, so you’ll be in good shape when using this weapon.

Best Warzone Kar98k loadout

The tried and true Kar98k class works wonders. Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Next up is a familiar, yet powerful Kar98k build. It’s the standard setup, maximizing ADS speeds without sacrificing bullet velocity.

Start off once again with the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle to improve bullet velocity speeds, while keeping you suppressed. Then, use the longest barrel, the Singuard Custom 27.6” for even faster bullet velocity, along with improved damage range and recoil control.

Next, we recommend the Tac Laser for improved ADS speeds, which are key with this build. Remember, it also improves aiming stability and aim walking steadiness. Since this is being used as a sniper, we advise using the Sniper Scope Optic, which gives you plenty of zoom. Do make sure you alter the reticle if you don’t like the default option. Finally, add the Stippled Grip Tape Rear Grip to improve your ADS speeds.

This build compliments the AUG (MW) well, allowing you to secure eliminations at various distances. Having the Kar98k and AUG (MW) will cover nearly all your bases, which will lead you to victory.

Perks

As for Perks, you can’t go wrong with the standard options, but there’s room for experimentation in Realism Mode. The standard Perks are often E.O.D. or Quick Fix for slot 1, Overkill for slot 2, and Amped for slot 3.

While Overkill is essential since it allows you to bring two primaries with you, Realism does favor other Perks, as well. In particular, the Combat Scout Perk for slot 3 is ideal since it highlights enemy players on the map after you shoot them. Without a HUD, this perk is way more useful in Realism Mode than otherwise.

Lethal

Most of the Lethal equipment is fine, but skilled players tend to use the Throwing Knife to allow them to finish off a downed player without using ammo. But Semtex grenades, Molotovs, or Thermite are all great options.

Tactical

Finally, there isn’t much reason to use anything aside from the Heartbeat Sensor. This will be your bread and butter since you won’t be able to rely on the minimap to spot your opponents. The Heartbeat Sensor reveals non-Ghosted players within a 50-meter radius of you, making it immensely useful.