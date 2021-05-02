'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2 release date, trailer, plot, and spoilers for the epic anime finale

Attack on Titan, the anime phenomenon that has caused as much excitement as it has controversy, is coming to an end. For fans that started watching anime in the 2010s, or have witnessed the changes to the medium the past decade, the end of Attack on Titan is truly the end of an era.

Whether you just finished catching up on Attack on Titan, you’re in the middle of a rewatch, or you’re simply wondering when “Eren” will stop trending on Twitter, we've gathered everything we know about Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 so you can stop worrying and enjoy the show.

When is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date?

Eren takes on a Titan. Funimation

We currently don't have a specific release date for Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan, but an announcement at the end of Season 4 Part 1 announced that the next episode was going to air in the “Winter 2022” anime season.

When it comes to anime, new shows are released four times a year, with the Winter season starting in January, the Spring season starting in April, Summer starting in July, and then Fall season in October. However, Attack on Titan has been a bit different, premiering new seasons towards the tail end of the month.

The first part of Season 4 was technically part of the 2020 Fall Season, but it premiered in December rather than October. That means that the next episode of Attack on Titan will premiere anywhere between the first week of January and the end of March.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 trailer?

Yes! (Kind of.) The Japanese broadcast for episode 75 of Attack on Titan ended with a short teaser confirming the title and the release window for episode 76, titled "Sentencing." The teaser doesn't reveal anything of note, but it shows quick snapshots of moments from all the previous seasons of the show, reminding us of the long journey to the final season.

There are some interesting images shown in the trailer though. We see a girl being surrounded by pointing fingers like she's being accused of something, then that same girl sinking in the water as a glowing worm thing approaches her. What does it mean? We have our theories, but will reserve those for the spoiler section below. The teaser is accompanied by a caption that reads "You must have been waiting... all this time. Waiting 2,000 years... Just for somebody..."

How many episodes in Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2?

Another Titan. Funimation

There hasn't been any announcement for the number of episodes in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, but then again, we also didn't really know the number of episodes for Season 4 Part 1 either — until clever fans figured it out due to Blu-Ray pre-orders.

Even if we don't have official confirmation, we can take an educated guess based on how previous seasons have adapted the best-selling manga. So far, the anime has adapted between two and three manga chapters per episode. Season 4 Part 1 ended with episode 75 adapting up until Chapter 117, and given the manga just ended with its 139th chapter, that leaves the anime with 22 chapters to adapt before the end.

Given that the announcement for the next season included an episode and a title, it is probably safe to discard the idea that the final season will be done as a movie — though it is still possible that the very last couple of episodes get stitched together into a full feature. Still, with 22 chapters left to adapt, we can assume Season 4 Part 2 will be somewhere around the 10 or 11-episode mark, which is almost a full “cour” (season) of anime and would give studio MAPPA (if it ends up returning to animate the last episodes) enough time to do the story justice and not rush through it.

What's the plot of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2?

Levi. Funimation

It’s still too early for an official synopsis of Season 4 Part 2 to arrive, but based on where Part 1 left us, it is pretty safe to assume we're headed for full-blown war. Even by Attack on Titan standards, No one will be safe.

The season ended with the remaining military forces of Marley literally dropping out of the sky on The Shiganshina District (the town where the entire show began) to capture or kill Eren. Eren did just decimate most of Marley's military (and kill thousands of civilians) so it stands to reason that they'd not let that stand.

Will Eren activate the Rumbling and use the Colossal Titans hiding in the walls surrounding Paradis Island to stop the Marley army? Will he get killed by Reiner? What the hell happened to Levi? We'll have to wait and see.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

Though nothing has been announced just yet, just by looking at previous seasons, we can assume Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will stream on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll with subtitles simultaneously with its Japanese broadcast, with an English dub coming shortly after, followed by a Toonami broadcast.

Spoilers for Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2

Shutterstock

If you've already read the manga and need a refresher (or you just don’t care about spoilers), then continue reading. Otherwise, stop reading now because we're about to drop all the major spoilers we can think of.

With Season 4 Part 2, Attack on Titan is putting all cards on the table and bringing us to a world-shattering final showdown. Eren and his half-brother Zeke manage to get together and activate the powers of the Founding Titan, which Eren uses not as a bargaining chip, but to activate the Rumbling and literally flatten the Earth and kill billions of people. With this, our young hero finishes one of the most memorable heel turns in modern anime history, becoming the greatest villain the world has ever seen and forcing his oldest friends to band together and try to stop him.

This final act of the manga offers some of the most visually stunning and shocking images of the entire story, as well as incredibly emotional moments and tons of mind-blowing plot twists. Longtime hated characters, as well as fan favorites, get gruesome deaths and some of them even become titans towards the end. We also discover the real origin of the power of the Titans. The manga ends on a pretty ambiguous note, as the fires of war start blazing again, but hope doesn't die, it just keeps moving forward.