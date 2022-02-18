Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Sunset"

It’s been nearly nine years, but Attack on Titan finally brought one of its original antagonists back. Last week’s episode gave us a thrilling and very nostalgic episode that showed just how far the story and the characters have come. It delivered exciting sword fights against two-dimensional Titans with a banger of a song, all while ending in the climax to one of the show’s best character arcs yet.

Now, all that’s left is for the gang to reunite and figure out what to do about Eren’s Titan apocalypse. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 (Season 4 Episode 23 or Episode 82) continues to build to one bleak ending.

If you don’t keep track of when the new episodes air, fear not. We’re here to guide you on exactly when Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7, “Sunset,” will debut.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 release date?

The release schedule for Attack on Titan has yet to change. The next episode, titled “Sunset,” will be released on Sunday, February 20 in the U.S.

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 release time?

Studio MAPPA

If you are one of the lucky ones who live in Japan, then Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23 premieres at 12:05 on February 21, which would be 10:05 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. But unless you want to watch the episode without subtitles, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

The subtitled version of “Sunset” premieres at 3:45 p.m Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu on February 20.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 trailer?

Thank Ymir, there is! If the thought of watching even the tiniest tease is too tempting, you can watch this small preview of the next episode.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 plot?

Do you need more than what the trailer teases? That’s fine because Attack on Titan also released a synopsis for “Sunset.”

“In the turmoil of the people, a person who was once a friend and an enemy wakes up. When I was stopped, I went on, and everything changed. When that happens, the choice is ...”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 7 dubbed release?

Great news, dub watchers! If you prefer to watch your anime with English voice actors recording over the original lines, the dub is finally here. The first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 began airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation, with new episodes arriving every week.

Studio MAPPA

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

We still don’t fully know how many episodes there will be this season, but we do know some things. There will be at least 12 episodes this season, but there’s a catch.

Episode 87 of the show, aka Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12, got delayed by a week, and will now air on April 3. In the meantime, we can expect the upcoming episodes to air every Sunday from now until then. Plus, we know that the next episode is titled “Pride.”

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 now.

If you truly want to be that person who reads the Wikipedia synopsis just to know how it all ends, we’re not going to lecture or stop you. Although we don’t know for sure if the anime will adapt the manga faithfully, we do know how the manga ends, and you can get all the juicy details right here.