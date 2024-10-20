In The Penguin’s first few episodes, it looked like the series would be a crime-tinged buddy comedy following Sofia Falcone and Oz Cobb as they bickered with each other while demolishing Gotham’s crime syndicates from within. Episode 4 changed that. After Vic saved Oz from certain doom, we dove deep into Sofia’s past in Gotham and Arkham, learned her true identity as the Hangman, and watched in terror as she slaughtered her family. It was certainly a memorable way to mark the series’ midpoint.

Now, in Episode 5, all of Gotham will have to deal with the fallout, and it looks like it’s every man, woman, and penguin for themselves. Here’s everything you need to know to catch The Penguin before spoilers start to surface online.

What is The Penguin Episode 5 release date?

The Penguin Episode 5 premieres Sunday, October 20, on HBO. After beginning on Thursday, the series moved to a typical Sunday night release schedule, where it will remain for the rest of Season 1.

Sofia Falcone has had her grim revenge. HBO

What is The Penguin Episode 5 release time?

The Penguin premieres on HBO at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, the same time slot used by other high-profile series like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 5?

Yes! There’s an Episode 5 preview, and HBO also released a midseason trailer, showing moments from all the remaining episodes. The former is below if you want a sneak peek at what’s happening on Sunday.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 5?

The Penguin Episode 5 brings the spotlight back to Oz, who must now face off against Sofia. While her elimination of (almost) all the Falcones may play into his hands, that doesn’t mean his fight for control of Gotham is any easier. Instead, he has to outwit Sofia and all the city’s other crime families.

“It’s you and me now, kid,” he says to Vic, and it looks like he means it. There will apparently be no more alliances for Oz, as from now on, he’s got to play the game like Sofia did... and he’s certainly not going to follow the rules now that she’s torn the rulebook up.

How many episodes are left in The Penguin?

The Penguin Season 1 consists of eight episodes, meaning Episode 5 marks the start of the show’s back half. It may feel like we’re still getting underway, but after this Sunday, there are only three more episodes to show Oz’s rise to new heights, where he’ll establish himself as the supervillain Batman fans are used to seeing.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

There’s no evidence of a second season so far, but Oz Cobb’s story is far from over. Instead of a Season 2, it’s possible the story will continue in The Batman Part II, as the movie plans to pick up where the series leaves off.

The Penguin Episode 5 premieres Sunday, October 20, on HBO and Max.