Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 release date, time, trailer, and plot for "Thaw"

After 80 episodes , Attack on Titan is reaching its end of days, and nothing will ever be the same. Last week’s episode gave us the true origin story for the Titans and started the Rumbling destined to flatten the Earth. This week will see the beginning of the show’s endgame.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 — which is technically also Season 4 Episode 22 aka Episode 81 — will make the characters confront Eren’s actions while deciding whether or not they are cool with worldwide genocide. If things were dark before, they’ll get even grimmer now.

In case you don’t keep track of the release schedule, we’re here to guide you on the exact date and time Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6, “Thaw,” will be available to watch.

What is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 release date?

Like every week so far, the next chapter in the Attack on Titan story, titled “Thaw,” will be released on Sunday, February 13 in the U.S.

What is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 release time?

Because of a little event called the Winter Olympics, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 22 premieres a bit later than usual, airing at 12:25 on February 14 in Japan, which would be 10:25 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. But if you want to watch the episode subtitled, you don’t have to worry because the Japanese broadcast delay will not affect the episode’s release in the U.S.

“Thaw” premieres at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 trailer?

You bet your Titan-slaying ODM gear there is one! If you cannot wait to watch more Attack on Titan, you can feast your eyes on this small preview of the upcoming episode.

What is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 plot?

So you want to know even more about the next episode? That’s cool because Attack on Titan also released a synopsis for “Thaw.”

“The Earth rumbled and rumbled. A cloud of dust rises to the sky. A flock of giants moving ahead. The walls of the island were gone now. No one will be able to stop Eren until he exterminates the life that exists there from this world.”

When is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 Dubbed Release?

You’re in luck because we finally know when the English dubbed version of Attack on Titan will air. While subtitled versions of the episode air in the U.S. within hours of the Japanese broadcast, it takes longer to dub each episode — meaning voice actors record over the original lines in English.

The English simuldub for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 begins airing on February 13 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What is the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Unfortunately, anime production committees don’t like to reveal season orders ahead of time. Rumors heavily suggest a 12-episode season, with the final few chapters of the manga being adapted either in “Part 3” or a movie. However, these plans are not confirmed yet.

We know that the next episode, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23 will be titled “Sunset” and is set to air a week from Sunday on February 20.

Forget spoilers! Tell me what happens in Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 now.

You made it all this way without spoilers, and you’re going to give up now? That’s not the Scout Regiment way, but if you really want to know what happens, you are in luck. Although we don’t know how the anime will adapt the end of the story, we do know how the manga ends, and you can read all about it right here.