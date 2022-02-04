Attack‌ ‌on‌ ‌Titan‌ ‌Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 release date, time, trailer, and plot for “From You, 2,000 Years Ago"

Oh boy , last week’s Attack on Titan was a game-changer. From emotional flashbacks showing Grisha Yaeger as a surprisingly loving father to the bombshell reveal that Eren time traveled and forced his father to turn him into a Titan in the first place, the anime series is not slowing down.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 — or Season 4 Episode 21 (aka Episode 80) — promises to finally give us some answers about the origins of the Titans and the 2000 year conflict plaguing the characters. It is a tall order, but are you going to start doubting the show now?

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI MOVIE? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Inverse.

To avoid getting spoiled, you’ll want to watch the next episode as soon as it comes out. Luckily, we’re here to guide you on the exact time you can watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5, “From You, 2,000 Years Ago.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 release date?

Luckily we won’t have to wait too long for the new episode. “From You, 2,000 Years Ago” is set to be released on Sunday, February 6 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 release time?

Studio MAPPA

This is where things get a tiny bit complicated. Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 21 premieres at 12:05 a.m. on February 7 in Japan, meaning 10:05 a.m. Eastern here in the U.S. But that premiere time is only for viewers in Japan.

For fans outside of Japan, “From You, 2,000 Years Ago” premieres at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 trailer?

You’re in luck because there is one! If you’re like us and cannot wait to see footage from the next episode, this trailer is for you.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 plot?

In addition to the trailer, Attack on Titan also released a synopsis for “From You, 2,000 Years Ago”:

“The story of those who have been fighting, fighting, and advancing for 2,000 years. Who started the story? Ellen tells the ancestor Ymir, who keeps walking, ‘I've been waiting. For a long time ... 2,000 years ago. Someone.’”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 Dubbed Release?

If you prefer to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dubbed (with English voice actors dubbing over the original script), you’ll have to wait a bit. Though subtitled episodes drop in the U.S. within hours of the original Japanese broadcast, the dubbed version takes longer to make and usually airs about a month after the simulcast.

Studio MAPPA

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 Episode Schedule?

Sadly, we don’t know for sure. There are rumors of a total episode order of either 10 or 12 episodes based on what’s left of the manga to adapt. There is also the possibility of wrapping the story up with a feature film, but it’s still unconfirmed.

In the meantime, though, we know that the next episode, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 22, will be titled “Thaw.” It will air a week after Episode 21 on February 13.

Forget Spoilers! Tell Me What Happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Now!

You might be making a huge mistake if you want to read ahead now that we’re so close to the end. But we’re not your mom. If you really want to know the end of Attack on Titan’s story, we know what happens next based on the manga, and you can read all about it right here.