Attack‌ ‌on‌ ‌Titan‌ Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 release date, time, trailer, and plot for “Memories of the Future"

If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention. Last week’s episode of Attack on Titan all but decimated any possibility for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. We lost several cool and beloved characters all in less than 30 minutes, and the losses don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 — or Season 4 Episode 20 if you’re feeling fancy (or even Episode 79 if you want to be technical about it) — has the hard task of following one of the most shocking episodes in the entire series. But at this point, can you doubt the show’s ability to top itself?

If you don’t want to be the last person on Earth to discover why Eren, Zeke, or Gabi are trending on social media, you’re going to want to watch the next episode right as it airs. We’re here to guide you through the exact premiere time of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4, “Memories of the Future.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 release date?

The next episode, titled “Memories of the Future,” is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 30 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 release time?

Technically, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 premieres at 12:05 a.m. on January 31, or 10:05 a.m. Eastern on January 30 in the U.S., but that’s only if you’re physically in Japan.

For the rest of us, “Memories of the Future” premieres on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) via simulcast.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 trailer?

Yes, actually! If you can’t wait until Sunday and want a tease of what to expect from the next chapter in the story, watch the preview below.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 plot?

If you want more than cryptic visuals, you may be pleased to know there is an equally cryptic synopsis for “Memories of the Future”:

“The little brother reacted the older brother, but the older sibling didn't abandon his little brother. He only desires to save him. At the end of Paths, Eren and Zeke learn the truth about their father Grisha and discover the memory of that day.”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 Dubbed release date?

If you prefer watching dubs over subs, you may be disappointed. The latest episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 are brought to audiences outside of Japan quickly because of “simulcast,” and they’re only subtitled. The dubbed version, where English voice actors perform the original script, takes longer to make. It usually airs about a month after the subtitled version.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

Unfortunately, we don’t know what the schedule is for sure. Rumors say the season will comprise of 10 or 12 episodes, with the possibility of a feature film wrapping up the action afterwards.

While that is still unconfirmed, we do know that the next episode — Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 21 — will be titled “From You, 2,000 Years Ago,” likely a reference to the very first episode (“To You, 2,000 Years From Now”). It will air a week after Episode 4 on February 6.

Relax, we’ll tell you! If you are that eager to know how the story ends and don’t mind missing out on some incredible animation, then we have some answers for you.

Unless the show deviates heavily from the original manga, you can check out a breakdown of everything that happens at the end of Attack on Titan right here.