Attack‌ ‌on‌ ‌Titan‌ ‌Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 release date, time, trailer, plot for “Two Brothers”

Oh boy , things are getting pretty grim on Attack on Titan. The Marleyan forces are decimating the Eldian of Paradis Island, Eren seems to be on the losing side, and the one person the audience can count on to save the day is... Zeke Yeager? Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3, also known as Season 4 Episode 19 (or even Attack on Titan Episode 78), is building up to a fateful encounter that can either destroy or save the entire world.

The new season has been non-stop apocalyptic action. The fate of humanity is on the line, and enemies are becoming uneasy allies, with friends turning into enigmatic villains and the threat of the rumbling looming in the distance. This is promising to be the anime event of the decade, and if you don’t want to get the latest jaw-dropping and heart-wrenching twists and surprises spoiled by Twitter, you’re going to want to watch the episode live.

But when exactly does Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 premiere? Here is all the crucial information you need to know about the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19, “Two Brothers.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 release date?

The upcoming episode, titled “Two Brothers,” will premiere Sunday, January 23, in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 release time?

Studio MAPPA

While Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 technically premieres at 12:05 a.m. in Japan on January 24, meaning 10:05 a.m. Eastern on January 23 in the U.S., that’s not the time we can actually watch the episode stateside.

Instead, Episode 19, “Two Brothers,” premieres on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) to allow some time for the translators to get the subtitles ready for viewers.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 trailer?

Thankfully, yes! If you want a little taste of what you can expect of the next episode, you can watch the preview below.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 synopsis?

Episode 3 does have a synopsis. If a short teaser isn’t enough for you, here’s the official synopsis for “Two Brothers”:

“The two giants, the Beast Titan and the Founding Titan, hold the key to the situation, and the struggle between the people spreads. What lies ahead for the brothers as their thoughts and memories intersect?”

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 Dubbed release date?

Studio MAPPA

If your allegiance in the “dubs vs. subs” debate is in the dubs camp, you will be disappointed. While the subtitled episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 are brought to audiences outside of Japan in just a couple of hours via “simulcast,” the dubbed version (English voice actors re-doing the original lines) takes longer to produce and usually airs about a month after the subtitled version.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 episode schedule?

We don’t know the exact number of episodes in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2. Rumors say we’ll get a total of either 10 or 12 episodes, followed by a movie. What we do know is that the next episode — Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20 — will be titled “Memories of the Future” and will air one week after this one, on January 30.

While we don’t know the titles for the episodes following next week’s installment, let’s hope that the show airs uninterrupted for the remaining of its run.

Forget spoilers! What happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

Fine! No need to yell. If you truly want to avoid the journey and skip straight to the destination, you’re in luck because we know how the story will end.

If the show doesn’t deviate too much from the manga, then you can check out a rundown of how Attack on Titan ends right in this article.