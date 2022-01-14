Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 release date, time, trailer, plot for “Sneak Attack”

The final battle between the forces of Eldia and Marley is finally here, and the fate of all of humanity is in the hands of the Jaeger brothers. Next up: Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2: “Sneak Attack.” (Arguably this is also Season 4 Episode 18 or just Attack on Titan Episode 77, if you’re into that.)

After 9 years, Attack on Titan is coming to an end with the final episodes of the beloved anime epic, and if last week’s Season 4 Part 2 premiere was any indication, you don’t want to get the latest devastating plot twists spoiled by trending topics on Twitter. To avoid spoilers, you better watch the episode as soon as it airs, but what time will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 be released? And where can you watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18, “Sneak Attack.”

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 release date?

The new episode, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18 (“Sneak Attack”) premieres Sunday, January 16 in the U.S.

What is the Attack on Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 release time?

If you’re in Japan, Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18 premieres at 12:05 a.m. local time on January 17, meaning 10:05 a.m. Eastern on January 16 in the U.S., but you’ll have to wait a little bit longer than that.

In the U.S., episode 18 “Sneak Attack” will premiere on Funimation and Crunchyroll at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 pm Pacific / 2:45 pm Central). Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18 also streams on Hulu at the same time.

Is There an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 trailer

Yes! Check out the short preview for the new episode and get ready for the carnage:

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 Synopsis?

Yes! Here is the synopsis for the next episode, “Sneak Attack.”

"Is Mikasa's desire to "help" genuine? What is Ellen fighting for ... Giants who resonate with the Earth and collide. In Mare's surprise attack, people head to the battlefield with their weapons in their hands."

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 dubbed release date?

If you prefer watching dubs over subs, you’re out of luck. While subtitled episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 arrive via “simulcast,” meaning broadcasted just a couple of hours after the original Japanese broadcast, the dubbed version (meaning English voice actors re-recording the original lines) usually starts arriving about a month later.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 episode schedule?

We don’t know for sure how many episodes there will be this season, but according to reports, the next episode — Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 19 — will be titled “Two Brothers” and will air one week later on January 24.

After that, we don’t know much. However, we’re hoping that new episodes will continue to roll out every Sunday for the next few months.

I don’t care about spoilers, tell me what happens in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2!

Well, if you truly don’t want to experience the show week by week, we already know how the show will end. If things stay on track and don’t deviate too much from the original manga, then you can check out how Attack on Titan ends by checking out this article.