The latest entry to Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe is a juicy riff on classic mafia stories — but it’s also a careful character study. In its first three episodes, The Penguin slowly peeled back the layers on its central character, aspiring mob boss Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), and used his exploits to explore the criminal underbelly of Gotham City. That’s set to continue in the show’s upcoming episode, but it seems like The Penguin Episode 4 will be shifting its focus somewhat onto the enigmatic Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

For anyone who’s been hoping for a bit more from the icy antagonist, Episode 4 might just grant that wish. And if that wasn’t enough, fans of The Batman can also anticipate the return of an underrated protagonist, and potentially a lot more chaos. Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin Episode 4, from its release date and time to its potential plot and trailer.

What is The Penguin Episode 4 release date?

The Penguin has officially moved to the primetime Sunday slot on HBO and Max. Episode 4 premieres on Sunday, October 13.

What is The Penguin Episode 4 release time?

Carmine Falcone’s legacy looms large over The Penguin — and he’ll be making an appearance in this week’s flashback episode. HBO

New episodes of The Penguin premiere on HBO at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. The episode will be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 4?

HBO dropped a teaser for The Penguin Episode 4 right after last week’s episode. The trailer teases a major flashback in the new episode, told chiefly from the perspective of Sofia Falcone. Check it out below.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 4?

The Penguin has taken a few intriguing liberties with Sofia Falcone, namely introducing her after an alleged murder spree and a stint in Arkham State Hospital. Episode 4 seems poised to show us exactly how Sofia became the murderous villain known as “The Hangman,” all while exploring her past relationship with Oz. That The Penguin is briefly turning back to the past is certainly interesting, especially halfway through the season. But there couldn’t be a better time to take audiences into Sofia’s inner world — or reintroduce the one figure she actually seems to be afraid of: her father Carmine.

Mark Strong will take on the role of the Gotham City kingpin in The Penguin, filling in for The Batman star John Turturro. The change might take some getting used to, but Strong has capably played villains in the past and there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to make the character his own.

How many episodes are left in The Penguin?

There are eight episodes total of The Penguin. We’re officially halfway through the series, with four more episodes remaining.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

The Penguin is a limited series, so this first season will also be its only season. That may change as this Batman universe expands, but for now, the series is designed to bridge the gap between The Batman and its upcoming sequel. If Oz survives the events of the series, he’ll likely pop up as an antagonist in The Batman II — but as there’s so little known about the film, anything could happen.