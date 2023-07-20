Ahsoka Concept Art Reveals a Baby Yoda Connection

We’re officially a month away from Ahsoka’s two-episode premiere, and Lucasfilm is generating hype with a vengeance. While studios have a limited presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Lucasfilm did offer a closer look at the series during the con’s preview night. From new lightsabers to Ahsoka’s new costume, the show’s look is coming into focus. Perhaps most exciting, though, is the new concept art. Art from Lucasfilm mainstays enhanced details from the trailers, and they may have just teased a connection to another Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Much of the concept art unveiled at SDCC features Ahsoka Tano at a familiar locale. Art from Matt Allsopp finds the hero exploring ancient ruins, which mirrors a scene teased in the first Ahsoka trailer. Allsopp’s work gives us a better look at what could be the remains of a sprawling Jedi temple, but it also looks an awful lot like the ruins that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his ward Grogu visited in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Mandalorian brought Tython out of the non-canon Legends timeline and into live-action. Lucasfilm

In “The Tragedy,” Din and Grogu’s search for a Jedi takes them to the planet Tython. It’s widely known as the birthplace of the Jedi, at least in the non-canon Legends timeline. Before The Mandalorian, the planet had never appeared in any Star Wars shows or films. That the live-action shows are reaching into lost Legends means Star Wars could be getting more mystical, and Ahsoka might be leading the charge.

Din and Grogu visit Tython to use its seeing stone, a homing beacon that connects Force-wielders to others of their kind. While Ahsoka is clearly on a different planet — a desert locale with black sands and an even bigger Jedi temple — the runes in the central courtyard look a lot like those on Tython.

The mysterious Jedi ruins featured in Ahsoka. Lucasfilm

Ahsoka carves out a chunk of this courtyard to explore the temple’s lower levels. She lands in a chamber with equally-familiar carvings: circular sigils from the World Between Worlds. This mystical plane played a big part in Ahsoka’s story in Rebels, as it’s through the World Between Worlds that Ezra Bridger saves Ahsoka from a near-fatal duel with Darth Vader. It’s also one of the few places that can aid Ahsoka in her search for Ezra and the main villain of her new series, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Whether Ahsoka is searching for a beacon akin to the seeing stone or trying to access the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka could be the trippiest Star Wars story yet. It seems more and more likely that time travel could play a role in Ahsoka, though we’ll know for sure soon.

Ahsoka premieres on August 23 on Disney+.