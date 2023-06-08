Star Wars Is About to Introduce Fans to Its Strangest Concept Ever

Star Wars is famous for the Force, but at the end of the day, it’s a political space epic. Sometimes things get surreal, like when Luke enters the cave on Dagobah, but the story is ultimately grounded in humanity.

But there’s one huge exception to this rule. It was introduced in the animated TV shows, and now, years later, it could be making its way to the live-action Star Wars universe... and a much larger audience.

It’s no secret that Ahsoka will pick up where Rebels left off, with Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera, and Chopper looking for the MIA Ezra while dealing with the threat of Thrawn. Now, new info reveals it will draw on another intriguing element of Rebels.

According to Empire Magazine, and reported by Twitter user @ardokranch, four episodes of Star Wars TV are listed as recommended viewing before watching Ahsoka:

The Clone Wars Season 5 Episode 20, “The Wrong Jedi”

Rebels Season 2 Episode 22, “Twilight of the Apprentice Part II”

Rebels Season 4 Episode 13, “A World Between Worlds”

Rebels Season 4 Episodes 15-16, “Family Reunion — And Farewell”

Ahsoka’s path will follow up on four episodes of The Clone Wars and Rebels. Lucasfilm

These episodes all fundamentally changed Ahsoka’s character, but “A World Between Worlds” is an especially interesting selection. That episode saw Ezra traverse to the metaphysical plane of the same name, which is outside of space and time, to save Ahsoka. It was the first instance of time travel seen in the Star Wars universe, and its inclusion in Ahsoka has long been rumored. Even the series’ logo seems to reference the circular portals seen in the World Between Worlds.

The addition of “The Wrong Jedi” is also notable. That Clone Wars episode, which saw Ahsoka turn away from the Jedi Order, included Barriss Offee, a Jedi who betrayed the Order and prompted Ahsoka to ask serious questions about her path in life. Are we just recapping Ahsoka’s doubts about the Jedi, or will Barriss appear in this new show? The other two episodes, which establish Ahsoka’s relationship with the Rebels crew, are less surprising, although they will make for handy recaps.

Ezra and Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds in Rebels. Lucasfilm

The World Between Worlds being on this list is more evidence of what fans have been clamoring for: a live-action exploration of the Force’s more mystical elements. Within that plane, Ahsoka could see flashbacks to her past, and possibly save Ezra just as he once saved her. It’s Star Wars’ strangest element, and it’s about to make the jump from niche animated TV to the streaming spotlight.

Its inclusion would be the perfect full-circle moment for Ahsoka. It would revisit the vast saga that made her who she is, reconnect her to the Force after living in hiding for years, and possibly solve the problem that brought her back to action. At this point, it would be more shocking if the World Between Worlds didn’t appear in Ahsoka, but we’ll know for sure soon.

Ahsoka premieres August 23, 2023 on Disney+.