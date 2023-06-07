Mandalorian Theory May Reveal Star Wars’ Newest Villain

Ahsoka is all about bringing old faces back to Star Wars. From Ahsoka herself, the poster child of The Clone Wars and the Star Wars animation universe, to returning Rebels characters like Hera, Sabine, Chopper, and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn, several beloved characters are set to make their live-action debuts and change the franchise.

The latest Star Wars TV show will also introduce new characters, of course. But could one mysterious new character actually be another Clone Wars returnee? An old Mandalorian theory suggests just that.

Empire Magazine recently released an exclusive image of an Inquisitor who will be featured in Ahsoka. As Empire’s Twitter account points out, this is unusual. Ahsoka is set after the establishment of the New Republic, so all of Darth Vader’s feared Inquisitors should be long gone.

So who is this? There isn’t much that can be gleaned from one vague photo, which allows for plenty of theories. It could be a flashback, or a surviving Inquisitor carrying on a solo crusade. Fans have even suggested that it’s a brainwashed or cloned Ezra Bridger, as Ahsoka’s search for Ezra is set to be what her show revolves around.

But there’s a dark horse candidate: Barriss Offee, a former Jedi who turned against the order in Season 5 of The Clone Wars. Although she only appeared in a handful of episodes, she had a massive influence on Ahsoka. Her actions even encouraged Ahsoka to leave the Jedi Order too. Could she be this mysterious new villain?

Barriss and Ahsoka in The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

Back when The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered, a flashback to Grogu’s rescue from Order 66 led fans to theorize that it was Barriss Offee who saved Grogu from the Jedi Purge. Season 3 scuppered that theory, and this new suggestion that she’s an Inquisitor would push her character in the complete opposite direction, but the twist would put Ahsoka in an interesting position given their history.

Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni penned Ahsoka’s story, and Filoni never met a cameo he didn’t like. But would the plot gymnastics required to justify Barriss’ heel turn be too much? Time will tell, and soon.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ August 23, 2023.