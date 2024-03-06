Unlike the PS5’s Zaha Hadid-like alien architecture design, the Xbox Series X’s boxy form factor means it’s very easy for Microsoft to give its console a custom paint job.

Since the Xbox Series X launched in 2020, we’ve seen myriad limited editions of the console. Everything from a Halo Infinite version that celebrated the game franchise’s 20th anniversary to limited edition Porsche themes for the automaker’s 75th anniversary to even a Gucci collab.

Starting tomorrow, March 7, you can add this SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X to the list. Personally, I think it’s the best custom Xbox Series X that Microsoft has done to date.

Xbox Series X SpongeBob SquarePants All-Star Brawl 2 Bundle

Unlike so many limited edition Xbox Series X consoles that require winning a sweepstakes or raffle, you’ll actually have a chance at buying the “Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle.”

The special console features the iconic cartoon character, SpongeBob, a controller with a collage of his friends such as Gary, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward, and a digital copy of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game featuring characters from iconic Nickelodeon franchises including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Jimmy Neutron.

The packaging for the SpongeBob SquarePants special edition Xbox Series X console coming out on March 7, exclusively via the Best Buy Mobile app. Microsoft

A Best Buy Mobile App Exclusive to the U.S.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X bundle will only be available via the Best Buy Mobile app (for iOS and Android). Neither Microsoft nor Best Buy explains why they’re only selling it through the Best Buy Mobile app, but if it’s to prevent intrepid resellers from using bots to buy up all the limited stock, we’re here for it. Everyone should have an equal chance at buying something without some jerk trying to flip them on eBay or StockX.

Oh, and the bundle is only available in the U.S. Sorry international Bikini Bottom fans, you’re won’t be able to snag one through the app.

The SpongeBob Xbox Series X Is Expensive

A regular Xbox Series X with an included controller and a copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 would cost you $550 ($499 for the console and $49.99 for the game). Getting SpongeBob Squarepants plastered all over the console and controller comes with a premium price: $699.

So, you gotta ask yourself: Are you the biggest SpongeBob SquarePants fan ever? If you are, this Xbox might have your name on it (if you can get one).