PS5 Slim Price, Release Date Window, Specs, Storage, and Updates for the Slightly Smaller Console

In early October, Sony announced a new version of its PlayStation 5 console would go on shelves for the holiday season in the U.S. Three years after the PS5’s launch, it’s the first refresh of the current console generation.

Like the original, the updated console comes in two versions — one with a disc drive and one without. But some big changes will come with the refresh, especially if you opt for the all-digital model.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new PS5 console.

When Is the New PS5 Model Release Date?

Sony hasn’t revealed the exact date when you’ll be able to purchase the new PS5 model, but it did offer a release window that’s coming up soon. According to Sony’s announcement, the new PS5 model will arrive at retailers and will be available on the PlayStation Direct storefront sometime this November, at least in the U.S. The rollout will take a few more months to reach everywhere outside the country.

How Much Will the New PS5 Model Cost?

If you’re picking up a new PS5 with a disc drive, nothing will change. That model still costs $500.

While they include a horizontal stand, new PS5 models require a vertical stand purchased separately to sit upright. Sony

The new PS5 Digital Edition, on the other hand, is more expensive. While the original PS5 Digital Edition launched at $400, the updated version will be $50 more at $450. Once current stock of launch PS5s is sold out, the new PS5 will be the only version of the console available for purchase.

What’s Changing for the New PS5 Model?

The biggest difference between the new and old PS5 models is their size. While Sony isn’t officially calling this refresh the PS5 Slim, it’s taking the same approach as the earlier PlayStation 4 Slim by shaving some size and weight off the standard model.

Sony says it reduced the weight of the standard PS5 model by 18 percent, and the Digital Edition by 24 percent with the update. For the standard PS5, its dimensions will be 358 x 96 x 216 mm, compared to 390 x 104 x 260 mm for the original model. The Digital Edition shrinks to 358 x 80 x 216 mm, from 390 x 92 x 260 mm. Visually, both models look significantly thinner than their original versions, but the height difference is more subtle without seeing both side by side.

The specs of the PS5’s components aren’t changing, so don’t expect games to feel any different on the new consoles versus the originals. The only hardware upgrade coming is an increase from 825 GB of hard drive space to 1 TB on both models.

What New PS5 Accessories Are Available?

The biggest addition to the PS5’s accessories is a new removable Blu-ray disc drive. That will allow anyone who buys the PS5 Digital Edition to add the ability to play discs later, but going that route comes with a price. The removable drive is priced at $80, so buying one with a PS5 Digital Edition will cost $30 more than buying the standard PS5.

A detachable Blu-ray drive is available for the new PS5 Digital Edition. Sony

Because of its new form factor, the new PS5 will require an updated vertical stand, but it won’t be included with the console this time. Instead, it’s an optional available accessory for $30. Though it does come with a horizontal one. The new stand will be compatible with both old and new PS5 models.

Finally, console covers will be available for the new PS5 just as they have been for the old model. However, according to Digital Trends, the new PS5 won’t be compatible with faceplates for the original models.