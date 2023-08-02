Where to Get the Spider-Man 2 PS5, Covers, and DualSense Controller

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already looking poised to be one of the PS5’s biggest games yet, a massive sequel that adds a wealth of new villains, locations, combat options, and more. Considering Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of the year, it should come as little surprise that Sony is releasing a few different special edition options. These include the typical Collector’s Edition, a sleek new console cover, and a new Dualsense controller.

If you’re looking to get your hands on any or all of these, we’ve compiled a list of where everything can be pre-ordered.

Where to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 Special Edition PS5 Bundle

PlayStation is releasing a $600 Special Edition PS5 bundle that includes a PS5 system (including the special edition faceplates), a special edition DualSense, and a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you want to buy pieces individually, you can see those options below. In terms of hardware, there’s absolutely nothing different about this PS5, it’s the same one that’s been available this whole time.

At the time of writing, the Special Edition PS5 is currently in-stock on PlayStation Direct, Target, and Walmart, but unavailable at Amazon and Best Buy. Below you can find quick links to each page, but keep in mind retailers will likely be selling out and restocking at some point before Spider-Man 2 launches in October.

Spider-Man 2 Special Edition PS5 Console

Where to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 PS5 Faceplate

You can easily replace faceplates by simply sliding off your current one and then sliding the new into the notches. PlayStation

If you already own a PS5 you can buy the special edition faceplate alone for $65, which easily slides onto the console. The faceplate can be pre-ordered at the same retailers as the PS5 bundle.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the faceplates are sold out everywhere, and it’s unclear when or if they’ll be restocked. We’ll make sure to update this article if a restock is announced. You can find the links to each store page below, but do note there currently aren’t pages live for the faceplate on Amazon and Walmart.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 Faceplate

Where to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 DualSense

The Spider-Man 2 DualSense only features a new visual design, and doesn’t change the DualSense. PlayStation

The Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller will set you back $80, like with any other DualSense. The controller can be purchased at all the same retailers as the previous options, and luckily it’s a bit more readily available than the faceplate.

At the time of writing, the Spider-Man 2 DualSense is in-stock at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and PlayStation Direct. Below are the links.

Spider-Man 2 DualSense Controller

Where to Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

The big focus of the Collector’s Edition is the stunning Venom statue. PlayStation

Spider-Man 2 will have a hefty Collector’s Edition that runs $229.99, and packs in a number of goodies. The big piece is the 19-inch exclusive statue that features Peter and Miles battling Venom. On top of that, you’ll get the full digital game and a Steelbook case. If you pre-order, you’ll also get two early unlock suits and everything in the Deluxe Edition (10 unique suits for Miles and Peter, additional photo mode items, and two skill points).

The Collector’s Edition is available exclusively through PlayStation Direct, which currently still has it in stock.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 for PS5.