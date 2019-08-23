Miles and Peter Return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Everything to Know
Spidey is swinging in for more action on the PlayStation 5.
After the success of Marvel's Spider-Man, which launched for PS4 in 2018, Sony was bound to spin the game into a blockbuster franchise, and that’s exactly what it’s doing. Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched to critical acclaim in 2020. Now, the company is hard at work on a fully-fledged sequel, aptly titled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Sony and developer Insomniac Games remained quiet for most of the game’s development, but after a hefty reveal during a recent PlayStation Showcase and a follow-up showing during Summer Game Fest 2023, there’s a lot we know about the sequel.
Here's everything you need to know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date
As announced during Summer Game Gest 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023. Pre-orders for the Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition will go live on June 16, 2023.
Is There a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trailer?
Yes! During the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Sony released a teaser trailer for the game, included below:
In it, we catch glimpses of Peter and Miles fighting random enemies together, using various powers and gadgets to take them down in unique ways. After finishing up the battle with a tag-team attack, they hear a sound from a nearby alleyway.
During all of this, we hear a gruff voice doing the voice-over. He says the following:
For as long as I can remember, I have looked for an equal, one who could push me. One who could surprise me. One who could even beat me. Yet all I found, is disappointment. Will one of you finally give me what I desire?
Anyone who knows their Spider-Man lore will recognize Kraven the Hunter even though we never see him. Somewhat less surprising than Kraven showing up is who answers his question: From the alley, Venom says, “Yesssss...we will.” When Venom says “we,” is he talking about the Symbiote and its host? Or is he talking about himself and the two Spider-Men?
Then, during the PlayStation Showcase from May 2023, Sony gave us an extensive look at Spider-Man 2, offering lots of information about gameplay and even bits of story.
The 12-minute video focused on both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, with a glimpse at one of the game’s villains, Kraven the Hunter.
What Are The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Platforms?
In a PS Blog post published shortly after the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be “coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023.” So there you have it: This one won’t appear on PlayStation 4 at all. And of course, with this being a first-party PlayStation game, you shouldn’t expect it to come to Xbox or Nintendo Switch (though, it may come to PC at some point).
Who Is The Main Character in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?
Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales ahead.
Based on information from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it appears that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have dual protagonists of Peter and Miles. And the trailer all but confirms it. We see what’s essentially combat gameplay with each of them.
Spider-Man 2 might feature dual narratives, one for Peter and another for Miles. We know you’ll be able to swap between the two characters on the fly (as long as you aren’t on a mission). It’s still unclear how the two characters will interact from a gameplay perspective, but we know both will be playable.
One new addition in Spider-Man: Miles Morales was two-person takedowns, which seemingly appear in the sequel’s trailer. For whatever sections that Miles and Peter work together, they should be able to pull off cool combo attacks.
Who Are Marvel's Spider-Man 2’s Villains?
Both previous games have featured several different villains, but the reveal trailer makes it clear that Kraven the Hunter and Venom are the main two villains. The Venom symbiote has almost certainly taken over Harry Osborn ... or someone.
The first game also leaves Harry’s father, Norman Osborn, in a dark place: He’s resigned as mayor of New York, and he's growing increasingly desperate to find a cure for Harry’s terminal illness. It becomes increasingly clear that Norman is spiraling into madness. The vast amounts of wealth and lab technology he has access to allow him to pursue more extreme measures to help his son. When MJ sneaks into his lab, she discovers a prototype mask, blueprints for a hovercraft, and three purple grenades.
As part of the first game’s conclusion, Harry is in critical condition and is seen in a stasis chamber full of green liquid. A black, web-like substance is seen encasing his body. The black goo is extremely similar to fans have seen Venom in the Spider-Man comics and films. In Miles Morales, Norman also finally releases Harry in the post-credits scene, so he’s probably the Venom we see.
Also, when we revisited the plot thread (plot web?) in Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ post-credits scene, Curt Connors was present. His brief appearance almost definitely sets him up for a larger role in the sequel. From the blood sample found in the first game, it seems that Connors has already transformed into the Lizard once; he’ll likely return to his supervillain persona.
Wilson Fisk also appeared in a lengthy side quest arc in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In his appearance, Fisk and Miles came to verbal blows. The encounter concluded with Fisk promising, “Harlem hasn’t seen the last of me!” and other Scooby-Doo villain-esque statements. Fisk could become a personal foe for Miles in the sequel, assuming his promise can be trusted.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Pre-Order Details
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available to pre-order soon, and Sony has revealed the various editions you can look forward to.
For pre-ordering the game, players will gain access to the following in-game items:
- Archknight Suit (Peter)
- 3 Color Variants for Archknight Suit
- Shadow-Spider Suit (Miles)
- 3 Color Variants for Shadow-Spider Suit
- Web Grabber Gadget
- 3 Skill Points
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition ($80)
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Digital Copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tactical Suit
- Aurantia Suit
- 25th Century Suit
- Stone Monkey Suit
- Apunkalyptic Suit
- Agimat Suit
- Red Spectre Suit
- Encoded Suit
- Biomechanical Suit
- Tokusatsu Suit
- Additional Photo Mode Items
- 2 Skill Points
- All Pre-Order Items
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition ($230)
The Collector’s Edition Includes:
- Steelbook Display Case
- Digital Copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- 19-inch Collector’s Edition Statue
- All Digital Deluxe Items
- All Pre-Order Items
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023.
