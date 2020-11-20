Miles Morales post-credits scene hints at 3 iconic Spider-Man villains

The post-credits scene for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales should seem obvious for anyone who vividly remembers one surprising reveal at the end of the first game. In some ways, it's as shrug-worthy as the Avengers: Age of Ultron film's post-credits scene where Thanos puts on the Infinity Gauntlet and says something generic. (We already knew he was coming, right?)

What actually happened at the very end of Miles Morales? And what does it mean for the inevitable sequel? Here's all that and more.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is essentially a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, the 2018 PlayStation 4 game developer by Insomniac Games that follows Peter Parker as New York City's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Along the way, a young teenager named Miles Morales is bitten by a different radioactive spider, and now he's starring in his own game as a novice superhero who has to strike out on his own when Peter leaves town.

Most of Miles' adventure fighting against a new villainous gang called "The Underground" and Roxxon Energy Corporation has little to do with what happens next in this Spider-Man universe, so let's dig right into the post-credits scene.

Major spoilers follow for Spider-Man: Miles Morales!

Normal Osborn and Curt Connors from the perspective of Harry Osborn.

What happens in the Miles Morales post-credits scene?

We see through the eyes of someone waking up in a vat of green liquid with all sorts of shiny black tendrils plugged into different parts of their body. (Anyone who saw the first game's post-credits scene should instantly recognize this as Harry Osborn, Peter's friend with a secret terminal illness who's underground experimental treatment.)

Within the laboratory, there's a news broadcast playing recounting events from the Miles Morales story: Harlem is still reeling from the devastation caused during the conflict between the Underground and Roxxon Energy Corporation. It also confirms that Miles' mother Rio won her election for the city council.

There's also hint that she's requesting "additional public funds to assist with the—" but we never hear what that is. It could be something as mundane as reconstruction after some of the destruction caused in the game's final act, or it could be residual effects caused by Miles absorbing the Nuform energy and exploding in the skies over Harlem.

Norman Osborn — the city mayor and an antagonist in the first game — walks into the lab. A scientist named Curt Connors (who famously goes on to become the Lizard in virtually every Spider-Man story) rattles off medical jargon about how Harry is doing well. Norman demands Harry is finally released and despite Curt's warnings against the "potential danger," the ominous final shot is of Norman staring at Harry while Curt seemingly preps his release.

Norman looking at his son in the creepy green tank.

What happened in Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4?

Some necessary background: Throughout the 2018 Spider-Man game, Peter Parker (the original Spider-Man) travels around New York City completing tasks as part of his friend Harry Osborn's "Passion Project" to monitor air pollution levels at various research stations. Harry — who becomes the villainous Green Goblin in various other Spider-Man stories — is supposedly abroad in Europe managing his father's business operations there.

We learn rather late in the game, however, that Harry was terminally ill with Oshtoran Syndrome, a neurological disorder he inherited from his mother. Norman Osborn kept this a secret and used a controversial and experimental medical treatment called Devil's Breath to try and cure him. The technology is misused as a bioweapon by Mister Negative and Doc Oc during the game and leads to the death of many people, including Peter's Aunt May.

In other words, Norman's efforts to save Harry pretty much caused every single problem and conflict in the first game.

While the core plot of Miles Morales is mostly unrelated to all this, everything from the first game and both of these post-credits scenes put together build towards at least two new supervillains for the sequel.

What does all this mean for Spider-Man 2?

The Lizard, Venom, and Green Goblin are officially on the table for 'Spider-Man 3.' Sony Pictures

Frankly, the Miles Morales post-credits scene is a bit boring! Just like the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene where Thanos finally steps up to actually do something, nothing is a surprise here. The Spider-Man (2018) post-credits scene already implied that Harry Osborn will go on to become some version of Venom and/or Green Goblin. Now, we just know for sure that it'll happen next.

The experimental technology used to treat his disease is consistent in color at least with most of the pseudoscience from Spider-Man lore that's led to the creation of the Green Goblin and Hobgoblin. However, the alien-looking black tendrils in Harry's tank seem deliberately designed to make Spidey fans think he's the Venom Symbiote. He could be one of these — or he could be a novel supervillain that combines both. Who knows!

And it's a safe bet that every single time you see Curt Connors show up in a white lab coast in any Spider-Man story, regardless of the medium, he will accidentally turn himself into an angry lizard ASAP. There's also the possibility that Normal Osborn himself could become a supervillain; In many Spidey stories, he becomes the Green Goblin first, but the Hobgoblin is also often in the mix.

In short, both of these post-credits scenes make it abundantly clear that the next Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games will focus on whatever supervillain Harry becomes and probably Curt Connors' transformation into the Lizard. But Insomniac's Spider-Verse has done plenty of interesting things so far, so who knows what will actually happen?