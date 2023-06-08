Summer Games Fest 2023: Every Single New Title and Trailer Revealed

Summer Game Fest 2023 has come and gone and it featured numerous announcements and game reveals. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has once again delivered a hefty summer showcase, giving us a decent look at numerous projects from a wide variety of publishers. The show packed an overwhelming amount of content into a high-octane showcase. There was a little something for everyone, from a new look at a fresh Sonic game, to a surprise Nic Cage appearance, and even a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

To recap the show, we’ve compiled a list of everything announced during Summer Game Fest 2023. This is a developing story and we will update this page with more announcements as they happen.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The show kicked off with a look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This is a 2D sidescrolling action platformer with a vibrant art style and Metroidvania elements. Ubisoft will show more of this game as part of its Ubisoft Forward event this summer. It will launch on January 18, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1

Next, Summer Game Fest featured a first look at Mortal Kombat 1, which focused on the series’ iconic and brutal gameplay. In it, we got a look at the story, along with confirmation that the story will take place in a new timeline. Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19, 2023.

Path of Exile 2 Gameplay

Path of Exile 2 was shown next, with a quick look at gameplay. It was a short trailer, but it did a good job of generating hype ahead of its release.

Exoprimal Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

In Fall 2023, Street Fighter 6 will cross over with Capcom’s upcoming game, Exoprimal. Summer Game Fest offered a quick look at the upcoming collab, which looks absolutely bonkers.

Nicholas Cage Is Coming to Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight is getting new content featuring actor Nicholas Cage as a survivor. The famous actor appeared on-stage alongside Keighley to promote the upcoming collaboration. The new chapter launches on July 25, 2023. A new trailer was shown off as well.

The Witcher 3 Season 3 Volume 1 Trailer

Netflix’s The Witcher 3 season 3 will release later this year and Summer Game Fest debuted a new trailer to promote it. In it, we get a look at Geralt, Ciri, and the rest of the cast, along with some formidable creatures that will appear in the show.

Sonic Superstars Reveal

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game called Sonic Superstars was announced. It’s a 2D game that leans into the classic style from the original titles but with a modern touch.

Honkai Star Rail PlayStation Release Window

As revealed during Summer Game Fest, Honkai Star Rail will come to PS4 and PS5 later in 2023.

Lies of P Release Date

A new trailer for Souls-like Lies of P was shown, with an emphasis on setting, tone, and gameplay. The action game will launch on September 19, 2023. A free demo is available across all platforms now.

Sand Land Reveal

A gorgeous new trailer for Sandland was shown, offering a taste of gameplay. The game comes from the mind of Akira Toriyama, and looks a lot like Dragon Quest.

Throne and Liberty Reveal

Throne and Liberty is a new MMO title from Amazon Games and Summer Game Fest featured a new trailer for it.

New Alan Wake 2 Trailer

Sam Lake from Remedy Entertainment was on-stage to promote Alan Wake II. We also got a fresh gameplay trailer featuring the new character known as Saga. The trailer leans into the survival-horror aspects heavily, much like recent games such as Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space. It launches on October 17, 2023.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 received a new trailer, with an emphasis on cooperative gameplay. It featured some cinematics, but also featured snippets of gameplay throughout.

Yes, Your Grace Snowfall Reveal

A new story from the Yes, Your Grace universe is launching in 2024. It’s called Snowfall and Summer Game Fest featured a new trailer for it.

Toxic Commando Reveal

First-person horror shooter Toxic Commando received a new trailer, depicting the hordes of undead and wild action gameplay. It comes from horror legend John Carpenter and launches in 2024.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date

While Sony recently showed more of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during its PlayStation event, Summer Game Fest featured the release date announcement. It will launch for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a new mobile game in development at Square Enix. Summer Game Fest gave us a look at the upcoming game with a new trailer. Players can sign up for the closed beta test on Android from June 8 to June 28.

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden Reveal

A new game from Focus Entertainment was revealed called Banishers Ghost of New Eden. A new trailer was shown during Summer Game Fest.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Trailer

Sega showed off a new trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which featured gameplay. It will launch on November 9, 2023.

Under the Waves Trailer

We got a fresh trailer for a new underwater game called Under the Waves.

Call of Duty Season 4 Trailer

A quick look at the upcoming season of Call of Duty was shown during Summer Game Fest. Season 4 will include a new map called Vondel, which will launch on June 14, 2023.

Fae Farm Trailer

Fae Farm is coming to Switch and PC on September 8, 2023. Summer Game Fest showed a new trailer for the farming game.

Marvel Snap Update Reveal

Marvel Snap is getting a new update soon and Second Dinner CDO Ben Brode was featured on-stage alongside Keighley to promote the new content.

Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior Trailer

New action game Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior, received a gameplay trailer during the event.

Immortals of Aveum Trailer

During Summer Game Fest, we got a look at gameplay for Immortals of Aveum. This first-person action game will feature magic at the forefront, with an emphasis on combat and exploration.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Trailer

The new season of Fortnite is nearly here and Summer Game Fest offered a look at the upcoming update with a fresh trailer. Chapter 4 Season 4 Wilds will be Transformers-themed and will include Optimus Prime.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Trailer

Square Enix finally gave us our first look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part in the remake series. It featured an in-depth look at gameplay, with footage of Cloud and the rest of the cast (including new faces). Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches in early 2024 on two discs.