Sonys’ Project Q Handheld Could Be Priced at Under $300

Microsoft’s tussle with the Federal Trade Commission is shining light on an unlikely competitor. Uncovered by Axios’ Stephen Totilo, there, a footnote in the documents provided in the Microsoft FTC trial that speculates that Sony will release its Playstation 5 handheld later this year for less than $300.

Obviously, this news isn’t coming from Sony itself but as a direct competitor, Microsoft is likely qualified to make an educated guess here. At around $300, Sony would put its upcoming handheld close to cloud-gaming competitors like the Razer Edge which goes for $399.99 and the Logitech G Cloud which retails for $349.99. Although, the sub $300 price tag makes sense since Sony’s handheld is meant to be a direct link to your PS5, instead of tapping into the cloud for gaming.

EXISTING ALTERNATIVES

The $300 estimate comes close to other handheld options like the most affordable models of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch, though Valve and Nintendo’s options have the advantage of being untethered. Plus, you can already use PS Remote Play with a compatible iOS or Android device and pair it with a $100 Backbone controller and get the same result.

Sony has a lot to work out with its handheld that’s internally codenamed “Project Q.” It may have officially revealed it in May, but we still don’t have details on pricing or release dates. Project Q differs from other handhelds since it needs Wi-Fi to do PS Remote Play, making it feel more like an extension of your PS5 rather than a standalone device.

From what we’ve seen so far, Project Q looks like a DualSense controller spliced with an eight-inch screen. We do know that Project Q will get up to 1080p resolution and 60fps while having all the buttons and features of DualSense controllers.

IS THE PRICE RIGHT?

For now, we’re waiting for Sony to share more details about Project Q “in the coming months.” While we now have a ballpark starting price from Microsoft about Sony’s handheld, it’s going to have to be much more affordable than around $300 to be viable against the competition.

After all, if you were spending $300 on a handheld that’s tethered to your PS5, you could just pay a little more for a cloud-gaming or standalone handheld. If Sony is really interested in getting its Project Q to fly off the shelves, it’d be better off pricing the handheld just above the Backbone’s $99.99 pricing since Project Q looks to be a fancy version of PS Remote Play.