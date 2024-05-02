6 Reasons Why AI Gadgets Shouldn’t ‘Just Be an App’

AI gadgets like the Rabbit R1 and Humane Ai Pin would instantly fail if they were just another app.
We’re now at the beginning of the AI gadget era (one that might never be “finished”). Humane released its Ai Pin that clips onto your clothes, Rabbit launched its R1 last week, and there’s a whole wave of AI-powered devices from the Limitless Pendant to Open Interpreter’s 01 Light that are jockeying to become The Next Big Thing In Tech.
It’s clear from first impressions and reviews that AI gadgets like the Ai Pin and the R1 came out earlier than they should have. They’re buggy or missing features that were originally promised as a reason why these devices would be better than a smartphone running an AI chatbot app like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude.
The general consensus seems to be that these AI gadgets could “just be an app” on your phone. If you think about it, many devices with a single purpose or only a handful of features could be an app or have been replaced by an app (MP3 and MP4 players, calculators, flashlights come to mind), but that doesn’t mean standalone hardware shouldn’t exist for the people who prefer it over tapping on a touchscreen.
It’s inevitable that many (if not all) of the AI features that give the Ai Pin and R1 reasons to exist will be baked into phones, but let me tell you why AI shouldn’t just be another app.