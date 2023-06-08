Palmer Luckey, the inventor of the Oculus Rift VR headset and founder of Oculus VR, which he sold to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, is pretty excited about Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro “spatial computer” headset.

Weeks prior to Monday’s WWDC 2023 keynote where Apple heralded the Vision Pro as the next platform for computing, Luckey, who is still A Huge VR Nerd, straight up said “The Apple headset is good.”

After the announcement, he reiterated the sentiment in a tweet with a GIF of Neo from The Matrix, saying the Vision Pro is “the one.”

It’s unclear whether Luckey has actually used Vision Pro in person like I and select journalists and YouTubers have. Maybe someone at Apple gave him a sneak peek? But the father of modern VR sure seems optimistic about our head-mounted computing future, even if the idea of wearing a computer on your face, blocked off from others, conjures up dystopian imagery.

One thing he seems to have a strong opinion on is the Vision Pro’s camera passthrough capabilities or “reprojection” as he calls it. Unlike optically transparent headsets such as Microsoft’s HoloLens or the Magic Leap 2, the Vision Pro uses myriad cameras embedded into its glass fascia to allow users to see through it. I said in my impressions that the visual fidelity is the best on any consumer headset thanks to its dual Micro-LED displays with 4K resolution per eye, but it’s not quite indistinguishable from reality. It still looks like you’re looking through a piece of glass, albeit a very thin and clear one.

“There are quite a few people who think Vision Pro is just a stepping stone to optically transparent systems of the future, but I am all-in on reprojection as the future of human sight,” Luckey tweeted.

The tweet is a response to two heated discussions about the Vision Pro: the $3,500 price and the beautiful but still bulky form factor. Many people are of the belief that the Vision Pro is overpriced and with enough iterations, the real breakthrough face-worn computer will resemble transparent smart glasses capable of AR as opposed to ski goggles that use cameras to show a feed of what’s happening in the real world.

By shrinking the form factor to glasses, the price should come down with it, right? That’s the hope. But I agree with Luckey that this reprojection or passthrough might not be a stepping stone to AR glasses. This could be it.

Here’s Ben Thompson at Stratechery explaining it best, why looking through a screen instead of at reality isn’t all that bad:

In the early years of digital cameras there was bifurcation between consumer cameras that were fully digital, and high-end cameras that had a digital sensor behind a traditional reflex mirror that pushed actual light to an optical viewfinder. Then, in 2008, Panasonic released the G1, the first-ever mirrorless camera with an interchangeable lens system. The G1 had a viewfinder, but the viewfinder was in fact a screen.

This system was, at the beginning, dismissed by most high-end camera users: sure, a mirrorless system allowed for a simpler and smaller design, but there was no way a screen could ever compare to actually looking through the lens of the camera like you could with a reflex mirror. Fast forward to today, though, and nearly every camera on the market, including professional ones, are mirrorless: not only did those tiny screens get a lot better, brighter, and faster, but they also brought many advantages of their own, including the ability to see exactly what a photo would look like before you took it.

Maybe this sounds absolutely crazy, but this augmentation of the human sight as Luckey suggests, doesn’t sound terrible after the above comparison and context. Think about a phone or camera with a zoom lens; it can see farther than our human vision ever could. What if instead of greater clarity through a phone screen and photo, the enhancement simply happens in front of you. “Hey Siri, zoom and enhance!”

Enhancing human sight with a computer worn on our face could be more additive than we realize and even more so for people with eyesight impairments. Of course, there’s the whole concern about privacy. But that hasn’t stopped phone makers like Samsung from putting a 100x zoom into the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Apple isn’t a company that moves very fast. When it releases a new product with a new platform, it envisions it evolving over many years. You can draw direct lines between an iMac from 1997 to an M1 iMac, same for a PowerBook and a MacBook Pro, an iPhone 2G and an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPad and an iPad Pro. Time will tell if people accept a face-worn computer, but the overall shape and the ideas and technologies inside of the Vision Pro coming in early 2024 aren’t changing anytime in the near future. Apple might make future versions thinner and lighter and cheaper, but passthrough/reprojecting reality? That’s here to stay. Get used to it.