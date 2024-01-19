Jeep’s First EV in the U.S. Will Be a Total Beast

Turns out that Jeep hasn’t forgotten about the U.S. market when it comes to all-electric EVs.

More than a year after the surprising decision from Jeep to make its first-ever fully-electric vehicle exclusive to Europe, the automaker officially announced its debut EV for American customers called the Wagoneer S.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Wagoneer S since Jeep previously showed off a concept version of it in 2022. With the latest teaser, we know that the Wagoneer S will only be available as a battery-powered EV, meaning that Jeep will discontinue the ICE models of the full-size SUV.

Jeep previously revealed its Wagoneer S as a concept in 2022. Jeep

Modern Twist on Familiar Favorite

As the first Jeep EV available in the U.S., the Wagoneer S will be an all-terrain beast. Jeep didn’t reveal many specs yet, but says the EV will go from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and pack 600 horsepower. Even more impressive, Jeep previously said that it’s targeting a 400-mile range for this massive SUV.

Staying true to a Jeep’s purpose, the Wagoneer S will come with 4xe capabilities and all-terrain management to handle some rough roads. To add a modern twist to its familiar grille, Jeep incorporated some LED lights to help the front of the SUV stand out a little more. Since Jeep only teased its upcoming EV, we’re expecting more details to trickle out closer to its release date. So far, the Wagoneer seems to live up to the Jeep ideal of power and offroad prowess.

Landing in the U.S. First

Jeep says the Wagoneer S will hit U.S. streets first this fall, before opening up to other global markets. Being its first EV available in the U.S., Jeep is entering a market where there are plenty of other all-electric SUV options that can handle some offroading.

Still, Jeep is looking to quickly add to its electric portfolio and is planning to release the smaller Recon that will also arrive in the U.S. later this year. Like the Wagoneer S, Jeep is only offering the Recon in a battery-powered EV model and will expand it to other markets afterward. If none of the already-announced models are doing it for you, Jeep still has plans to introduce one more all-electric SUV to the U.S. and Europe by 2025.