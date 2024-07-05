10 Leaks That Might Have Spoiled the iPhone 16 Three Months Early

With the expected iPhone 16 announcement just a few months away, the leaks are flooding in. Apple’s latest, greatest iPhone will obviously get a major software upgrade thanks to the introduction of Apple Intelligence, but it might also have some serious hardware improvements in store.

Those upgrades could include a larger display, improved battery life, and even — drum roll — the introduction of another button. Here are 10 significant (and rumored) upgrades we could see in the upcoming iPhone 16.

10. Action Button Coming to Non-Pro Models The Action Button may become a capacitive button instead of a physical one with the iPhone 16. Apple The programmable Action Button was limited to only Pro versions of the iPhone 15, but Apple could bring this customizable feature to all iPhone 16 models. If this is true, that means Apple will finally discontinue the mute switch that has been there since the first iPhone.

9. Capture Button Apple’s new button will be found on the right-hand side of the iPhone 16. Sonny Dickson / X Apple might not stop at the Action Button — there are also rumors of an additional Capture Button meant to make snapping photos easier. According to The Information, the physical button will be touch- and pressure-sensitive for functions that mimic a camera’s shutter button.

8. New Display Sizes Only the Pro models of the iPhone 16 will get the bump up in display size. Sonny Dickson / X We’re getting closer to tablet-size displays with our smartphones and the iPhone 16 is another step in that direction. Leaked dummy models point to Apple increasing the size of its Pro and Pro Max iPhone 16 models to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively.

7. Thinner Bezels The iPhone 16 Pro models could see its bezels shrink significantly. Apple The iPhone 16 is expected to get a physically larger display, but a rumor about slimmer bezels might make the display feel even bigger. According to a leaker on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Pro models will get 30 percent smaller bezels compared to the existing iPhone 15.

6. Support for Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 made its debut earlier this year. Wi-Fi Alliance According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 models could get a major Internet speed boost with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. The latest Wi-Fi standard is more than four times faster than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E, and the iPhone 16 may be one of the first devices to take advantage of it.

5. Brighter Displays Brighter displays from Samsung could mean a better viewing experience. Apple Apple is reportedly going with new Samsung displays for its iPhone 16 models, which could boost brightness by up to 20 percent to a maximum of 1,200 nits. Even though the new displays are brighter, they were designed for less power consumption, which should still mean a decent battery life.

4. Better Battery Life Apple might be able to squeeze more life out of an iPhone 16 Pro max with a denser battery. Ming-Chi Kuo / Medium Apple could offer more uptime with the iPhone 16 Pro Max thanks to an improved battery design, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Instead of building a bigger battery, Apple may go with one that has more energy density, allowing for more charge in a battery that’s the same size.

3. Easily Replaceable Batteries It might be easier to DIY your iPhone 16’s battery replacement. Majin Bu / X According to The Information, Apple is working on a new battery for the iPhone 16 that’s easier to replace. It’s not so much Apple is looking out for its customers as it is the company has to comply with a new European Union law surrounding smartphone repairability.

2. New Ultra Wide Camera The next iPhone could get quadruple the megapixels with its Ultra Wide camera compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max may have the same megapixel count when it comes to the main camera, but its Ultra Wide camera could get a big boost to 48 megapixels. Compared to the iPhone 15’s camera, your 0.5x zoom photos might have higher resolution and look better in low light situations.