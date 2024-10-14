Rebecca Ferguson made waves last year with her performance as Juliette, the scrappy engineer who finds herself sheriff in Silo. But while she was the protagonist in most of Season 1, the finale made it seem like she was doomed: the episode sees Juliette voluntarily leaving her underground silo community to see what was really going on outside.

While we had previously seen other characters leave the silo to see a lush utopia, Juliette upgraded her suit so she could see what was happening. The outside actually is ravaged by nuclear war — but there are countless more silos full of survivors. Now, in our first glimpse of Season 2, we finally get to see one of these survivors and it’s exactly as weird as you think. Check out the trailer below.

While we see Juliette navigate the outside, back in the silo, we see Bernard hail Juliette as a hero, cementing her as a martyr. However, there’s something greater at work — an undercurrent of belief that “Juliette Lives.” Could Juliette’s release be the start of a big rebellion within the silo that will lead to the oppressive structure we saw in Season 1 being torn down completely? “You can’t control what she means to people,” Juliette’s father says.

But the most exciting part of the trailer is just the reveal of a character’s eyes: Juliette approaches a small window where we see the new character played by Steve Zahn, identified in the trailer’s closed captions as “Solo.” We don’t know much about him, but he seems to be an inhabitant of another silo, and not a friendly one. “You try to open the door again? Then I’m going to kill you,” he warns at the end of the trailer.

Steve Zahn joins the cast of Silo as “Solo,” the strange survivor Juliette encounters in the trailer. Apple TV+

Silo Season 2 has a tall task ahead of it: Season 1 was jam-packed with plot twists and reveals that had viewers questioning just what to believe. Now that we have seen what is really going on outside, the bar is set incredibly high. However, there’s still a lot to discover: just what is going on within the dozens of other silos, and could the communities join together and be less, well, siloed? There’s only a month to wait to find out.

Silo Season 2 premieres November 15 on Apple TV+.