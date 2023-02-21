This 38 Mph E-Skateboard Is Too Fast for Any Sane Person
It may go without saying but, you should probably wear a helmet riding this.
Wherever you’re going with the Defiant: One electric skateboard, you’ll get there fast. Just make sure you don’t get a face full of concrete on the way there. The e-skateboard startup Defiant Board Society introduced its first offering to the e-mobility market and did so without holding back.
There are a ton of new companies offering their takes on e-mobility, so Defiant Board Society is just the latest of the bunch. Going off the branding, the company looks like it’s trying to capture a specific demographic, particularly the edgier among us who are interested in going ridiculously fast.
Go fast and far
Branding choices aside, the specs show that the Defiant: One is a very powerful e-skateboard. It can hit at least 38 mph but can be tamed with three different speed modes that can suit beginners or experts. The e-skateboard gets a max range of 40 miles of range but you can probably get more mileage if you ride more conservatively.
The Defiant: One was built with two 4.5kW motors and a 930Wh battery pack that’s segmented, which makes it feel more like a longboard that has a natural flex and bounce to it. The e-skateboard has a digital dashboard at the nose of the 46-inch deck that shows you how fast you’re going, how much battery you have left, and other pertinent info.
Defiant Board Society also built a Smart Reverse feature that goes low speed while reversing after stopping when you hold down the brake, to make it easier to back up onto a crosswalk or stop on a hill.
As for the more skateboard-related specs, the trucks can be adjusted to 50-, 43- and 36-degree angles to allow for more carving or stability. The Defiant: One uses big 100mm urethane wheels that have a soft 76a durometer to give you a smooth, grippy ride.
Rebel for $3,000
If the Defiant: One speaks to your rebellious soul, you’ll have to pony up $3,000. It’s already available for preorder, but Defiant Board Society didn’t specify when the e-skateboards would start shipping.
For those less experienced with e-skateboards or skateboards in general, there are options on the market that aren’t as high-powered and more affordable. If you have a need for speed though, you should probably at least wear a helmet when you’re kicking up dust on the Defiant: One.