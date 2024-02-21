Tesla’s Wade Mode Can Actually Help the Cybertruck Swim

After we found out about Tesla’s decision to include a Wade Mode as an option for off-roading, it was only a matter of time before someone was brave enough to make their Cybertruck a guinea pig. Thanks to YouTuber TechRax, we’re thoroughly impressed with how the Cybertruck can traverse flooded roads with relative ease and without much damage.

You might remember TechRax from recreating Tesla’s stainless steel ball test with some promising results. Even though the YouTuber is known for destroying smartphones, they’ve taken their skills to all things Cybertruck. Since Tesla isn’t planning to show off any of these durability tests, we’re glad someone is willing to put their Cybertruck through all this abuse.

Tis’ But a Scratch

As seen in TechRax’s video, the Cybertruck runs through several depths of flooded streets at different speeds. The Cybertruck made it through each of the runs, with some cosmetic damage to plastic components near the wheel arch. After the tests, the owner discovered that the back buttons that operate the tonneau cover and tailgate weren’t working, but that the actual parts weren’t broken since they could still be opened and closed via the smartphone app. The YouTuber adds that there was some lingering water swishing around, but that the frunk and trunk stayed mostly dry.

Before you go and try driving your Cybertruck through water, you need to set the EV into Wade Mode. The setting raises the Cybertruck to its tallest height and pressurizes the battery, a process that takes around 10 minutes to activate. The Wade Mode also has a time limit of 30 minutes.

Just because you’ve turned on Wade Mode doesn’t mean you can go charging through waters of any depth. The Cybertruck manual warns that the max wade height is approximately 32.5 inches. That’s not exactly easy to eyeball, but the water depth shouldn’t surpass the Cybertruck’s front bumper.

It’s not a boat, but the Cybertruck can cut through flooded roads. TechRax / YouTube

Sink or Swim

You’re free to try the Wade Mode on your own Cybertruck, but it comes with a whole host of warnings. We should note that the Cybertruck’s manual says that any damage caused by off-road driving isn’t covered under the warranty. More specifically, any damage or water ingress to the Cybertruck as a result of driving in water doesn’t fall under the warranty, either.

Even though TechRax’s Cybertruck made it through without any major hitches, Tesla wants to absolve itself from any promises of amphibious capabilities. We’d prefer if Tesla was the one officially demoing these Cybertruck features, similar to its bulletproof panel test. In the meantime, the choice is yours if you want to risk water damage to your $60,000 EV.