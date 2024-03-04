This Enclosed Electric Scooter Is Making Personal Mobility Very Weird

E-bikes and e-scooters are kind of a big deal nowadays, and as a result, there are more options out there than ever before. While a lot of those newly created two-wheelers are similar, not everyone is following the same mold. Things in the mobility world are starting to get... weird.

Exhibit A: the Avvenire Tectus, a mobility scooter with (count ‘em) three wheels. The first thing you’ll notice about the Tectus is that it’s enclosed, which means you’ll be able to enjoy creature comforts like AC, and heating, and not get splattered with rain or bugs while you’re riding.

It’s hard to really see every detail of the cockpit, but from the looks of it, the inside of the Tectus is very barebones — this isn’t a Mercedes-Benz, folks.

That’s okay, though, because the rest of the scooter is fairly solid. If you can get past a fairly tepid 20 mph top speed, the Tectus has a throttle acceleration with a reverse function; there’s a storage compartment, a stereo, a navigation system, an “alarm clock” I guess for when you want to take a nap, and even a back-up camera with non-descript autonomous driving features.

One of the coolest features, in my opinion, is the ability to trickle charge using solar with an optional add-on. Avvenire says the Tectus can fast charge in “as little as two hours” as well. Oh, and — drum roll — the Tectus can apparently get 99 miles of range on a single charge.

There are different configurations, too, including a cargo-oriented option with open storage in the back.

Avvenire Tectus Price and Release Date

The Tectus isn’t exactly cheap — getting weird with personal mobility will start at about $7,000 but the price will also depend on whether you’re adding any extras.

Avvenire says the Tectus will start shipping this year, and the tri-wheeled scooter isn’t its first weird mobility machine rodeo. As I’ve covered previously, there is actually an array of odd electric scooters and bikes in the Avvenire lineup, including a wild half-car called the Spiritus.

Even if most, if not all, of these machines give off the scent of vaporware, it’s hard not to be captivated by the idea — especially when the idea is as weird and feature-packed as the Tectus.