At this point, Anbernic wants to design enough handhelds to match every single person’s idea of their perfect device.

In a leaked video circulating on Reddit, we have what appears to be a new horizontal handheld called the RG40XX. Anbernic has plenty of horizontal options already, but this one will be for those of you who want a larger display and better joysticks than the RG35XX H, but not the square display of the recently released RG Cube.

The rumored RG40XX’s design and configuration give off hints of the PS Vita thanks to its rounded shell and symmetrical joysticks, but it’s not as close to a spiritual successor to Sony’s handheld as Ayn’s Odin2 Mini. The RG40XX might not be a significant enough upgrade if you already own a horizontal Anbernic device, but it looks like another affordable option if you haven’t jumped into the world of handheld retro game emulation yet.

Powerful Enough for Dreamcast Emulation

So far, the leaks indicate that the potential RG40XX will have a four-inch display with a 640 x 480 resolution. That’s more than double the resolution of the original Game Boy Advance, so revisiting any retro games should look a lot more crisp on Anbernic’s upcoming handheld. According to the leak, the RG40XX has the same display as Anbernic’s previous four-inch RG405 models, which are touchscreens.

On the inside, Anbernic is using the same H700 chip that we see in the RG35XX models, meaning the RG40XX can handle emulating PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, and Sega Dreamcast games. Since it’s not a full leak, we’re still missing info about the RAM and storage options, as well as the RG40XX’s battery life, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility.

On the controls front, the joysticks appear to have some RGB to them, lighting up the sticks as you rotate them.

If the leaked video shows what the almost-finished product looks like, we should expect the RG40XX to come in plain black, white, and blue colorways. It doesn’t look like there are any transparent variants right now, which is a little surprising since Anbernic’s other handhelds all look great see-through shells.

There’s still a chance we get more than these three colorways seen in the leaked video. bilibili

RG40XX Price Speculation

Anbernic hasn’t confirmed this rumored RG40XX handheld yet, so we don’t have any pricing details yet. Considering the the bump up in display size, we can make an informed guess that it’ll be more expensive than the current RG35XX H which goes for $67.99 on Anbernic’s website. However, it’s unlikely that the RG40XX will be as expensive as the company’s other horizontal handhelds, like the RG405M, which has better specs and an aluminum chassis.

Judging by the handheld seen in the leaked video, Anbernic should be close to introducing a production-ready RG40XX. With the pace that Anbernic drops handhelds, we’re expecting an official announcement in the coming weeks. Let’s not forget that the company just released the highly-awaited RG35XX SP a little more than a month ago.