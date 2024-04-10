This iPhone-Sized Handheld Can Play Dreamcast, DS, and PSP Games

Popular handheld maker Anbernic is still cranking out new offerings at a wild pace. Following its refreshed RG35XX, which was just announced a few weeks ago, Anbernic showed off another handheld that looks about the size of the latest non-Pro iPhones.

The upcoming RG28XX isn’t as powerful as Anbernic’s top-of-the-line offerings like the RG556, but it’s still capable of running older titles from PSP, Nintendo DS, and Dreamcast. Anbernic has made mini handhelds before, but it might be trying to stay competitive in the world of pocketable competitors like Miyoo’s A30, which is supposed to be released this month.

Of course Anbernic has a transparent black colorway for its upcoming handheld. Anbernic / YouTube

Small Screen, Powerful Processor

Anbernic hasn’t revealed all the specs for its RG28XX yet, but we can make some guesses based on the info from the video. As the name indicates, Anbernic went with a 2.8-inch display. Considering the tiny handheld can run up to PSP, Nintendo DS, and Dreamcast titles, it may run a similar chipset to Anbernic’s RG35XX Plus.

If you’re looking for joysticks or solid ergonomics, this handheld might not be for you. The RG28XX’s design has a small D-pad, ABXY buttons, shoulder buttons, and start and select buttons. With how small the device is, you’re sacrificing any chance of a comfy grip for the portability — especially for those with larger hands. Notably, Anbernic didn’t mention any Bluetooth or Wi-Fi capabilities for the RG28XX, but it can be hooked up to an external display thanks to an HDMI port.

All the colorways for the upcoming Anbernic RG28XX. Anbernic / YouTube

New Orange Colorway

In typical Anbernic fashion, we only have the demo video that shows off the RG28XX so there are no price or release details yet. Usually, when Anbernic uploads these videos, it’s very close to an actual release so we should expect an announcement in the coming weeks. The good news is that we have a new attractive orange colorway to stand out from the usual off-white, Game Boy gray, and transparent black options.

As for pricing, we’re expecting Anbernic to price the RG28XX below the RG35XX Plus’ starting price of $63.99. If the mini handheld does turn out to lack Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it would make sense for a cheaper price tag, much like the refreshed RG35XX for 2024 which doesn’t support Wi-Fi.