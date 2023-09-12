AirPods Pro 2 Are Switching to USB-C Just Like the iPhone 15

Alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 9, Apple also updated AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) with USB-C.

The refreshed AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) come with a new charging case that swaps out the Lightning port for a USB-C one. This small change matches the connector change in the new iPhone 15s and iPhone 15 Pros.

With a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, you can charge the refreshed AirPods Pro (2nd gen) directly from an iPhone 15.

We wish there was more, but that’s it — everything else about the AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) is the same. It has the same great active noise-cancellation; the same fast and responsive connectivity and hand-off between Apple devices such as Macs and iPads; the same 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. It costs the same as the Lightning version that it’s replacing, too: $249.

The upside now is that you’ll be able to use a single USB-C cable to charge all of your Apple (and non-Apple devices), so long as they have a USB-C port. Apple hasn’t fully transitioned its entire device lineup to USB-C yet — some devices still have a Lightning port — but that should be happening pretty soon.

New features announced at WWDC — including Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness —will be arriving in a software update. Adaptive Audio is “a new listening mode that dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience in the moment” according to Apple.

Conversation Awareness lets users start speaking and AirPods Pro will responsively “lower the volume and enhance the voices in front of the user, all while reducing background noise.”