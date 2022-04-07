If you want to get in shape, you’re going to need to eventually get off the internet and actually… work out. But before you do, social media is a great place to look for advice and support. Still, there’s only so much TikTok yoga or Instagram fitness models a person can put up with before it becomes maddening.

If you’re looking for fresh exercise ideas or an online fitness community, Reddit is a great option. The upvote system – and the constant churn of posts – means you’ll find new inspiration and workouts to pick from every day. If you don’t know where to get started, here are the 10 best subreddits for exercise, health, and fitness.

SUBSCRIBERS: 9.2 million

TL;DR: A subreddit for discussions about all things exercise

The r/Fitness community on Reddit is enormous and incredibly interactive. It’s full of open discussion and questions about weights, coping with soreness after a workout, and everything in between. The community has a daily “simple questions” thread for novices to ask for help, as well as weekly threads for swapping gym stories, posting about gym victories, or — for the brave — sharing pictures of your physique to have it rated by fellow members. It’s the ultimate Reddit hub for fitness content.

SUBSCRIBERS: 183,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for getting ripped without steroids

This community is home to highly dedicated gym buffs who want a completely shredded body — without using extra testosterone. You’ll find lots of reviews of dietary supplements like creatine, weekly threads for discussion of nutrition and workout routines, and weekly question threads. Although the sub is home to many professional and semi-professional bodybuilders, it’s a great resource if you want to take your workout to the next level, or if you just want to be jacked.

SUBSCRIBERS: 2.4 million

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who hate equipment

Not everyone can afford gym memberships and peloton bikes, or dedicate space in their home to weights. This community is where many of those people gather, to swap tips and tricks about bodyweight exercises which you can do from the comfort of your own home. It’s great for people at all stages of their exercise journey, offering advice on everything from crunches to handstands mostly in a Q&A format. If you’re starting out with bodyweight exercises and have no idea what you’re doing, members of this sub will be able to help you out.

SUBSCRIBERS: 2.4 million

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who think abs are made in the kitchen

Upping your fitness game requires knowledge and discipline when it comes to your diet, as your food will be fuelling your exercise. If you know you need to increase your calorie intake, or want to get serious about macronutrients to power your fitness routine, this subreddit is a good place to go — especially since it isn’t focused on restrictive dieting like many other diet subreddits.

SUBSCRIBERS: 139,000

TL;DR: A subreddit to find an accountability partner

Getting (and staying) in shape isn’t just about routines and diets. It’s also about being disciplined and staying on track, especially when you’re just starting out. If you often struggle with sticking to routines or often find yourself bailing on the gym, you might be able to find support here. r/GetMotivatedBuddies helps people to find online friends who can hold them accountable when they start giving up or encourage them to keep going. Although it isn’t exercise-specific, you’ll find most users are after a partner to help them stick to their exercise routine, and there are plenty of opportunities to find someone who shares your fitness goals.

SUBSCRIBERS: 28,900

TL;DR: A subreddit for learning about jump rope

Although it’s often associated with children or boxers, jump rope is a great option for a wide range of people when it comes to fitness. It’s accessible, easy to transport if you travel a lot, and is a great way to fit cardio into your day in short bursts. If you’re looking for a more entertaining alternative to HIIT, it might be worth joining this community. You’ll find lots of guidance on how to get started, as well as inspiring videos of expert jump ropers, and Q&As on common issues faced by novices, which can help you figure out where to start.

SUBSCRIBERS: 82,900

TL;DR: A subreddit for Reddit’s exercise experts

While most of the fitness subreddits have plenty of content to flick through for inspiration and guidance, many of them are aimed at beginner to moderate-level gym buffs. This subreddit, however, is for all those high-level conversations that can only be had with certified experts. If you’re interested in learning more about the science behind your workout or want to have in-depth discussions about different exercise gurus with people who truly understand the craft, this is a great community to subscribe to.

SUBSCRIBERS: 614,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for female-focused fitness

The fitness world can often feel like a male-dominated space, and Reddit’s communities are no different. Thankfully, for women in search of an online fitness community, there’s an all-female option available. This subreddit is great for anyone to have on their list, as you’ll find posts about squat form and cardio, and it welcomes people of all genders — including men, women, non-binary, and AMAB folks. If you want a more inclusive fitness group to partake in, this community will welcome you with open arms.

SUBSCRIBERS: 163,000

TL;DR: A subreddit to keep you motivated

Sometimes it can be hard to find the will to go and train when you’ve got lots on your plate, or you’re feeling tired. If you don’t have a gym buddy to motivate you, this subreddit might help. Users post pictures and videos of their wins at the gym, as well as body shots to show off the physique they’re proud to have built. If a glance at someone’s abs or another person's 100Ibs bench press will send you running to the squat rack, this community could help to keep you moving steadily towards your goals.

SUBSCRIBERS: 335,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who want to bulk

When it comes to social media, sometimes it’s hard to escape all the diet fads. Fitness can often feel synonymous with weight loss or restrictive food regimes when you’re surfing the internet, and that doesn’t always match up with everyone’s fitness goals. For those who are actively avoiding weight loss, this community might help. It’s designed to help people gain weight so they can build muscle at the gym, or just get to a better BMI. If you want to figure out how to boost your appetite for bulking, or you feel like you’re in a constant struggle with your fast metabolism, you’ll find people who get it here. Come for the tips, stay for the progress pics!

