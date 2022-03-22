The 10 best subreddits for gamers

Even for the most diligent video game fans, it can be hard to keep up. Between different consoles and platforms, a constant stream of releases, and endless controversies and commentary, the internet is awash with games to play, videos to watch, articles to read, and more. It’s hard to cut through the noise and find what you really want.

Reddit can be a great solution for dealing with the overwhelming options in front of you. Whether you’re looking for a space to communicate with like-minded gamers, very specific tips and tricks, or you’re just trying to keep up with the gaming rumor mill, there’s a subreddit for you.

Here are the 10 Reddit communities every video game fan should be following.

A home for gamers who love talking about games. Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

SUBSCRIBERS: 2.1 million

TL;DR: A place to keep up with the latest gaming discourse

r/truegaming describes itself as a home for gamers who love talking about games just as much as they love playing them. It’s a great place to keep up with the latest games everyone is discussing and to tap into broader conversations about current successes and failures in the gaming community. If you like a debate or have a lot to say about games, this is the place to be.

SUBSCRIBERS: 15,600

TL;DR: A place to pick up random free games

Although the much larger r/GameDeals sub is a great place to go when you’re window shopping for cheap games, r/PlayItForward is worth having on your community list if you need something new but don’t have any cash. As long as you’re not fussy, you can sign up for free game giveaways orchestrated by other users — and even get access to free game codes. It’s great for free Steam games and even the odd Xbox code.

Dedicated to hacking games through scientific thinking Shutterstock

SUBSCRIBERS: 25,100

TL;DR: A place to find videos on the science of gaming

r/videogamescience is dedicated to hacking games through scientific thinking. Members post videos every few days on everything from the best word to open Wordle with according to information theory to the AI source code behind Super Mario 64. If you want to know more about the psychology and science behind the games you love, it’s a great place to browse.

SUBSCRIBERS: 208,000

TL;DR: A community that will help you trace the game you can’t remember

r/tipofmyjoystick should be your go-to sub when you’re trying to remember a long-lost childhood game or can’t recall the name of something you used to play. It’s a community dedicated to tracking down games on the basis of brief descriptions. It’s great for people with poor memories — or a place to pick up new games if you’re looking for retro finds.

If you hate all of the drama that comes with new releases this is the subreddit for you. Shutterstock

SUBSCRIBERS: 481,000

TL;DR: If you’re sick of the debates about new releases, this is the place for you

r/patientgamers is a community for people who wait at least 12 months after a game’s release to play it. If you hate all of the drama that comes with new releases — or prefer to wait for the glitches to be patched out — this is the place to be. It’s also worth subscribing if you’re forgetful or can’t keep up with game releases, as this subreddit will remind you to revisit last year’s top games long after the noise has stopped. Be sure to check in with r/patientgamers for lots of Elden Ring chatter sometime in 2023.

SUBSCRIBERS: 165,000

TL;DR: No boys allowed

r/girlgamers does what it says on the tin: provides a space for women to talk freely about gaming in what’s often a male-dominated space. Although folks of all gender identities are welcome in this space, it’s primarily a subreddit to talk about the issues in gaming that impact women — and to provide guidance for other women who don’t know where to start. LGBT gamers should consider sister sub, r/gaymers, for another inclusive space.

Your first stop when running into accessibility-related issues. RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

SUBSCRIBERS: 5,600

TL;DR: A place to ask about modifications, and learn about inclusivity in gaming

Although it’s small, r/disabledgamers is a highly active community dedicated to making gaming more accessible. It’s a great place to learn about modifications and how to make your gaming sessions more suitable for disabled gamers. The group also regularly answers questions on where to get your hands on more inclusive gear. If you are disabled — or have a family member or friend who is disabled — this should be your first stop when running into accessibility-related issues.

SUBSCRIBERS: 208,000

TL;DR: If you like speculation and rumors, you’ll love it here

The antithesis to r/patientgamers, r/GamingLeaks should be your go-to subreddit if you really hate waiting for answers or want to be ahead of everyone else when it comes to gaming rumors. Regular posts of leaks, rumors, and general grand theories about what’s coming next in the world of games are run rampant, which is great if you want to stay ahead of the curve.

The best spot for finding out how to run a game when you don’t have the right system requirements. Shutterstock

SUBSCRIBERS: 208,000

TL;DR: For those with crappy setups

If you’re not up to date with the latest hardware, r/lowendgaming should be on your list. It’s the best spot for finding out how to run a game when you don’t have the right system requirements, or, alternatively, finding a game that matches your current setup. This is a great place for people who can’t get hold of the latest software, or for setting up Grandpa with some games that will run on his ancient PC.

SUBSCRIBERS: 83,300

TL;DR: A community dedicated to eSports

If you’re a fan of competitive gaming, r/esports is for you. This community will help you stay up to date with the latest updates and tournaments, and provides a space for open discussion about everything going on in the esports world. It’s also a sub where you can connect with other competitive gamers in your field — or even start a team with like-minded people.